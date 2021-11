ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fifteen people have lost their lives due to gun violence so far this year in Roanoke. That’s six more than in 2020. “Aside from the increase, if we were to have less shootings than we had last year, the fact that we’re still having shootings is a problem,” said Chief Sam Roman.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO