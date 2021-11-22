Chris Klieman shares Kansas State’s QB plan for Texas as Skylar Thompson battles injury

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Baylor. “Good afternoon, everyone. Hard to believe it's mid-November and we're on to our last home game. It's senior day, and I think we have 31 maybe (32) coming out, somewhere in that range for the last game at The Bill, or potentially last game at The Bill. That's something we're going to talk about for the next few years, I think, but a number of them I know it's their last game, and I'm excited for those guys to play at home one more time in front of these great fans and a great crowd. We're going to play a great opponent. Baylor's a really good football team. They deserve all the accolades they're getting. I think they're good in all three phases – offense, defense and teams, are obviously really well coached. They're playing really fast and confident, and so we're going to have our hands full. Make sure we have great plans, offense, defense, special teams, and our guys have good confidence right now. They have great belief. Now we just have to put the plan together and be able to go out and execute. Last week was a big win over West Virginia at home, a really good West Virginia team. I know that helps with the added confidence that our guys have that we're playing our best football as we finish the month of November.”

