Texas State

Chris Klieman shares Kansas State’s QB plan for Texas as Skylar Thompson battles injury

By Kellis Robinett
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt remains unclear if Skylar Thompson will be healthy enough to start at quarterback when the Kansas State Wildcats head to Texas for their final game of the regular season on Friday. But K-State football coach Chris Klieman has a backup plan ready to go if Thompson remains on...

www.kansascity.com

247Sports

What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 34-17 win against West Virginia

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 34-17 win against West Virginia on Saturday. “Well, great, great team win. We're so excited for the guys and for the coaches. We've got a really fun group to be around right now. And whether it's in meeting rooms like in here or out in the practice field or at the hotel we got a bunch of guys, I believe, that love each other, a bunch of guys that challenge each other to be great every day. We continue to challenge the guys to raise the temperature of the expectations around here and couldn't be happier with us beating a really good West Virginia team. West Virginia's doggone good. I’ve got so much respect for Neal Brown. He's a great coach. They have physical players that are really athletic and our guys just found a way. It wasn't pretty all the time, but we found a way and we capitalized on some things whether it was a blocked punt, big kick return. We're able to get a couple of turnovers, all of those things played into it, but just a fun group right now to be around. We won four in a row, and that's really tough to do. I don't care what the competition is, four in a row in this league is a heck of a lot of fun and I’m excited for the guys.”
KANSAS STATE
Kansas City Star

Why Reggie Stubblefield says one season with Chris Klieman, K-State changed his life

Tears streamed down Reggie Stubblefield’s face as he embraced Chris Klieman before taking the field for his final football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last week. It was such an emotional moment for the Kansas State defensive back that he told his football coach “you changed my life” before he composed himself and then joined his family for more hugs and more tears during the team’s senior day ceremony.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas City Star

‘We didn’t come here to try to hang on’: Chris Klieman explains gutsy fourth-down call

You only need one word to describe the way Chris Klieman coached during Kansas State’s 34-17 victory over West Virginia on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Klieman made the boldest call of the season when the Wildcats faced a fourth-and-8 near midfield as they nursed a 24-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter ... and it paid off in a big way.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Baylor game

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Baylor. “Good afternoon, everyone. Hard to believe it's mid-November and we're on to our last home game. It's senior day, and I think we have 31 maybe (32) coming out, somewhere in that range for the last game at The Bill, or potentially last game at The Bill. That's something we're going to talk about for the next few years, I think, but a number of them I know it's their last game, and I'm excited for those guys to play at home one more time in front of these great fans and a great crowd. We're going to play a great opponent. Baylor's a really good football team. They deserve all the accolades they're getting. I think they're good in all three phases – offense, defense and teams, are obviously really well coached. They're playing really fast and confident, and so we're going to have our hands full. Make sure we have great plans, offense, defense, special teams, and our guys have good confidence right now. They have great belief. Now we just have to put the plan together and be able to go out and execute. Last week was a big win over West Virginia at home, a really good West Virginia team. I know that helps with the added confidence that our guys have that we're playing our best football as we finish the month of November.”
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Grades from Kansas State’s 20-10 loss against Baylor and a look ahead to Texas

There were times during his news conference following Saturday’s 20-10 loss against Baylor when Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman sounded like a fan who was getting a few things off his chest after a disappointing result. When evaluating K-State’s offense, he said it was “unfortunate” that star running back...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas State#Baylor#K State
247Sports

Rewind: Texas 22, Kansas State 17

There was every belief that Texas had quit on its season entering the final day of the season at Austin, with six consecutive defeats to embarrass the Longhorns’ faithful. Texas Fight arrived in the second half. The Kansas State offense went belly-up like an overcooked sirloin. K-State was stopped on...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 22-17 loss at Texas

Turkey is always a hit on Thanksgiving and if leftovers are still around by Saturday, people are ready to pitch it out and get a taste of fresh food in their mouths. Just like Friday’s game at Austin for Kansas State fans, get rid of that ridiculously sour taste and go bowling. It will take a festive bowl appearance for the Wildcats to rid the spoil of that 22-17 defeat to the Texas Longhorns. UT snapped a six-game skid with three field goals as it sent K-State to a 7-5 mark, 4-5 Big 12.
KANSAS STATE
