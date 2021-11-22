ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How Dr. Fauci and Other Officials Withheld Information on China's Coronavirus Experiments

By Rowan Jacobsen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The reluctance of Dr. Fauci and other NIH officials to be forthcoming with information that could shed light on the origins of COVID-19 illustrates the old Watergate-era saw: The coverup is often worse than the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 48

North Ga user
5d ago

This guy should be charged with lying to congress! If it had been anyone else they would have been arrested! DOUBLE STANDARD!

Reply
15
Jack Hook
5d ago

democrats first tried say the virus from China was fraud.but it later came out it did come from there.facts

Reply
23
noneyourbusiness84
5d ago

Look up Glenn Beck crimes or cover up on youtube. He goes into great details about the documents they mention in this article. This plandemic has been set up since 2007.

Reply
8
Related
fox40jackson.com

Biden South Africa travel ban announced hours after Fauci said White House didn't know enough to implement ban

President Biden has imposed another coronavirus-related travel ban just hours after one of his top advisers cautioned that the U.S. didn’t have enough information to do so. On Friday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN that the new of COVID-19 spreading through Africa, now named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Omnicron, was raising a “red flag that this might be an issue we don’t know.” He also emphasized the need to conduct testing.
WORLD
New York Post

The Post says: It’s time for a Dr. Fauci-ectomy

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Dr. Anthony Fauci must go. President Biden said he delayed a travel ban from eight African nations until Monday “because that was the recommendation coming from my medical team,” which is led by Fauci. For what possible rationale!? What reason could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of This New COVID Variant

News just broke of a new coronavirus mutation—called B.1.1.529—originating from South Africa and spreading "quickly." Experts say it has a "very unusual constellation of mutations" and that "this variant did surprise us — it has a big jump in evolution, many more mutations than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of Delta," according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, who spoke with the New York Times. As a result, the U.S. stock market tumbled and countries in Europe and elsewhere have instituted travel bans. Is this new variant going to start a whole new surge—and how can you stay safe? Read on for 5 things you need to know about this mutation, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ashish Jha—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
kion546.com

Newly discovered Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 is ‘red flag’ but US needs to learn more, Fauci says

The United States is working to quickly learn more about the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which was first identified in South Africa. South Africa’s health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. Then on Friday, the World Health Organization designated the variant as a “variant of concern,” naming it Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fauci on new COVID-19 variant: US, South African scientists studying potential to evade vaccine antibodies

U.S. scientists will talk with South African scientists on Friday about the threat of the new B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, including whether or not it can evade antibodies. In an interview on CNN's "New Day," National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the variant was raising concerns about the possibility of "transmissibility increase" and its ability to evade immune response.
SCIENCE
Livingston Parish News

OPINION | Dr. Fauci warned about coronaviruses in 2003 but didn’t act on it

Few would argue the United States, or any country for that matter, was prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic, even though, starting in 2003, the U.S. devoted $5.6 billion to fund Project Bioshield, running through 2013, and another $2.8 billion of funding through 2018. Project Bioshield was designed to prepare the United States against a bio attack, including provisions for the stockpiling and distribution of vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC 26 WGBA

New COVID variant emerges leading health care leaders to stress the importance of vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - A new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in South Africa and the World Health Organization is calling it a "variant of concern," with the possibility of increased risk of being more transmissible compared to other variants."What you do can really matter and be meaningful to the health of our entire community," says Dr. Burmeister encouraging the community to sign up for vaccinations.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Engineering#Nih#Foia
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

A dangerous COVID-19 surge could be coming, Dr. Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday that a “dangerous” new COVID-19 surge could hit the United States from the upcoming holiday season unless the population acts. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that people need to get vaccinated in order to avoid a winter surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy