Publix grocery stores put purchase limits on holiday food items

Shoppers preparing for the holidays will have to put a cap on their purchases at Publix supermarkets. The chain has put purchase limits in place across all stores for certain items, WFLA reported.

These are some items that will be limited:

· Canned cranberry sauce

· Jarred gravy

· Canned pie filling

· Canola oil

· Vegetable oil

· Bacon

· Rolled breakfast sausage

· Paper napkins

· Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

· Bath tissue

· Refrigerated snacks

· Sports drinks

· Aseptic-type juices

· Canned cat food

· Refrigerated pet food

Signs will be in place in stores alerting customers to the two item per person limit. The restrictions are necessary because of ongoing supply chain issues as well as increased demand for the holidays, WPBF reported.

Publix said the restrictions will be in place in all of their stores, and said there is no timeline for when they will be lifted.

