By Nicole Phelps
 5 days ago

Peter Lindbergh photos of Linda Evangelista on the beach in Normandy were the prompt for this Isabel Marant pre-spring collection. “I was feeling for something quite simple and easy, with a very ’90s vibe,” Marant...

“People Underestimate the Power of Fashion”—Ib Kamara on his BFC Honor and Making Memorable Fashion Imagery

In 2015, Ib Kamara met up with the photographer Kristin-Lee Moolman in South Africa with a plan: create imagery to represent what menswear will look like 10 years in the future. Their collaboration, styled by Kamara using thrifted clothing and photographed by Moolman, restructures ideas of race, gender, and identity. They titled it “2026.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Garden Party: Celebrating the Brock Collection for Over The Moon Capsule

The new Brock Collection for Over The Moon capsule is a riot of flowers—and what better way to fête the budding partnership than with a garden party en plein air? Exactly this went down last weekend in the heart of Charleston, South Carolina. As daylight turned to dusk, guests strolled up the city’s most historic block to the Gibbes Museum of Art and down a walkway that revealed a hidden courtyard set for an intimate dinner.
CHARLESTON, SC
Why Painstakingly Re-Create an 18th-Century Corset? Why Not?

To borrow a phrase from Jane Austen: It is a truth universally acknowledged that at the end of a long day, there’s nothing better than getting out of your work clothes. Only when Keisha Medrano gets home from her job as a surgical technician, she’s not getting into something more comfortable, at least not by most people’s standards. Instead, she’ll reach for her handmade, mid- to late-18th-century finery: chemise, stays, and all. “I’m in scrubs in the day and a corset and ball gown at night,” she says over the phone from North Carolina.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Russian Designer Carrying On His Aunt's Legacy Through Extremely Noughties Clothes

Designers often cite their own archives as inspiration, reinterpreting their vintage designs or reimagining a familiar silhouette. Nikita Chekrygin of the buzzy Russian label Ch4rm is no exception, but he goes a step further. For his most recent collection, he referenced designs by his late aunt, Lyudmila, who created flashy clothes during Russia’s aughts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Literal House From House of Gucci Is Now on Airbnb

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In House of Gucci, family patriarch Aldo Gucci resides in a grand 16th century palazzo complete with lush gardens, baroque-era frescos, and ornate gilded interiors. It is, remarkably, not a movie set: in fact, some viewers may recognize its real-life identity almost instantly: Villa Balbiano is one of the most iconic homes on Lake Como. And now, it’s available on Airbnb.
RETAIL
Vogue’s Ultimate Edit of the MatchesFashion Black Friday Sale

This just in: the MatchesFashion Black Friday sale has arrived—and several days ahead of schedule. All the better because it’ll give you something to do while you’re home for the Thanksgiving holiday and maybe you can even get a head start on your gift list. Head over to the retailer to shop 50% off a selection that feels like a fashion trove. There’s a plaid Batsheva dress that has holiday party written all over it. There are some pretty slick boots (from Diemme, JW Anderson, and Church’s) in the mix, too. And because you can never have enough knitwear, stock up on a cozy fisherman sweater from TooGood or an oversized cardigan that feels lifted from grandpa’s collection and designed by Lauren Manoogian.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Just in Time for Thanksgiving, an Ode to the Fashionable Apron

The apron, the humblest of garments, is a unisex workhorse. Its first purpose is protection—be it from a hot iron poker or a splash of gravy—but it’s not aggressive, nor does it have the military connotations of the halters that have been making the rounds of late. It’s useful; one can gather and hold things in its folds, and it can be an identifier of class or trade.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside Born x Raised’s Annual “Prom for Bad Kids”

For years, Los Angeles’s creative community has turned out in force to celebrate the holiday season at the Born x Raised Sadie Hawkins winter formal. And this year, it was back and bigger than ever. Unofficially dubbed prom for bad kids, the party, held at the historic Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, was packed to the rafters with the label’s friends and family, including Asap Nast, Langley Fox, Danny Trejo, and Miguel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Meet Róisín Pierce, the Irish Designer Whose Clothes Marry Icing Sugar Lightness With Zero-Waste Techniques

One glance at the surfaces that Róisín Pierce spirits into being is enough to induce a sort of synesthetic trance state. What are these puffy, creamy, mouth-watering constructs of icing sugar lightness and crazily tactile depths? “Floating starbursts and flowers!” the young designer exclaims as she begins to describe her collection on the phone from Dublin.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The International Woolmark Prize Announces Its Finalists for 2022

The International Woolmark Prize is fashion’s longest-standing award for young designers; Karl Lagerfeld took home the top honors back in 1954 at the age of 21. Challenging on-the-rise talents to create a collection made entirely of Australian merino wool, lately the IWP has become a study of sustainability, natural fibers, and responsible sourcing. In June, Matty Bovan became the second designer to win both the 2021 top prize ($200,000 AUD, or $154,000 USD) and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation ($100,000 AUD, or $77,000 USD) for his collection “Ode to Sea,” which featured intarsia sweaters and architectural, pannier-like silhouettes rarely seen in knitwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
These 6 Emerging Brands Are Redefining the Investment Handbag

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gone are the days when a handbag’s desirability was purely determined by its logo or shape (i.e. the Fendi baguette, the Dior saddle, the Chanel 2.55, or the Balenciaga motorcycle bag). While these bags will forever maintain their allure, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a new wave of handbags (and labels) with long-lasting appeal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Gossip Girl Obsessives Still Shopping Blair’s Closet

When I log on to Zoom with Jennifer Arlt, a fashion collector based in Germany, she apologizes and explains she just needs to make a purchase before we get started with the interview. “While I was waiting for you, I was checking my resale app and I saw a very, very special item that I really quickly need to buy. Give me one second,” she says, tapping on her phone. “That’s the big issue when you’re a collector. You never know when these items show up and you don’t want to risk losing them.” The must-have in question? A Marc by Marc Jacobs blue pleated houndstooth skirt that Blair Waldorf wears in season 2, episode 8 of Gossip Girl, which aired on October 27, 2008.
SHOPPING
With The Vampire’s House, Susie Cave Expands Into Old Hollywood Homeware

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Susie Cave, the heavenly woman behind The Vampire’s Wife, has designs on our homes, particularly our bedrooms. The impeccably well-dressed creative, whose politely ruffled dresses became something of an internet sensation in 2018, has expanded her gothically romantic universe to include homeware. And, like everything Cave turns her hand to, it’s really good.
RETAIL
The Greatest Gucci Red Carpet Looks of All Time

With House of Gucci headed to theaters this week, the entire world is talking about the Italian luxury brand and its complicated history. Ridley Scott’s film deep dives into the dynasty behind the house—and the scandal that rocked it in 1995. Still, Hollywood has always been interested in all things double G. Whether it was Elizabeth Taylor carting around a bamboo tote or Grace Kelly tying down her hair with one of the iconic floral silk scarves, cinema’s elite have long embraced Gucci’s unique perspective on luxury.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
