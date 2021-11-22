This just in: the MatchesFashion Black Friday sale has arrived—and several days ahead of schedule. All the better because it’ll give you something to do while you’re home for the Thanksgiving holiday and maybe you can even get a head start on your gift list. Head over to the retailer to shop 50% off a selection that feels like a fashion trove. There’s a plaid Batsheva dress that has holiday party written all over it. There are some pretty slick boots (from Diemme, JW Anderson, and Church’s) in the mix, too. And because you can never have enough knitwear, stock up on a cozy fisherman sweater from TooGood or an oversized cardigan that feels lifted from grandpa’s collection and designed by Lauren Manoogian.

