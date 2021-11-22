Collection
Peter Lindbergh photos of Linda Evangelista on the beach in Normandy were the prompt for this Isabel Marant pre-spring collection. “I was feeling for something quite simple and easy, with a very ’90s vibe,” Marant...www.vogue.com
Peter Lindbergh photos of Linda Evangelista on the beach in Normandy were the prompt for this Isabel Marant pre-spring collection. “I was feeling for something quite simple and easy, with a very ’90s vibe,” Marant...www.vogue.com
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0