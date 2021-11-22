ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Guardians

Channel 3000
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be...

www.channel3000.com

FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 Potential Trade Targets from the Cincinnati Reds

On November 8th, Jon Heyman tweeted that the Cincinnati Reds have displayed a willingness to discuss trading anyone on their roster making significant money. The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to replace some key players on the roster, such as Avisail Garcia, Brad Boxberger and Hunter Strickland, while looking for stability at other positions.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers acquire veteran utilityman Mike Brosseau from Rays

The Brewers have acquired utilityman Mike Brosseau from the Rays in exchange for minor-league right-hander Evan Reifert. Both teams have officially announced the trade. One of many multi-positional players coming through the Rays’ pipeline, Brosseau was an undrafted free agent who rose through Tampa’s ranks to appear in 143 games over the last three seasons. Brosseau hit .284/.343/.500 with 11 homers over 240 plate appearances in 2019-20, and looked to be on the verge of becoming a regular in the Rays’ infield mix before struggling in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Dodgers talking Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray; Brewers acquire Mike Brosseau from Rays

We're clear of the recent general managers' meetings, and that means we're moving deeper into the MLB offseason calendar. While most of the focus right now is on the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations and hopes that we'll avoid a labor stoppage, it's still the hot stove season. That means rumors and in some instances actual transactions. Speaking of which, here's a roundup of Saturday's supply of those things.
MLB
kion546.com

Rays trade INF Brosseau to Brewers for minor league pitcher

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert in a trade between division winners. Brosseau slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The 27-year-old Brosseau hit .187 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 games for the AL East champion Rays, and also struggled at Triple-A Durham. Reifert is a 22-year-old right-hander. He made his professional debut this season, going a combined 3-3 with eight saves and a 2.10 ERA in 37 games for Low-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin.
MLB
David Stearns
CBS 58

Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes wins National League Cy Young Award

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has the final piece to complete his best season as a pitcher. Burnes was named the National League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, November 17th. Burnes is the fourth Milwaukee pitcher to win the Cy Young and the third Brewer...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers News: INF Mike Brosseau Acquired in Trade with Rays

It might be the offseason, but Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn’t take off days. Every offseason sees Stearns go out and execute a few trades to bolster the Brewer roster. On Saturday, that was proven true once again when it was announced that the Crew were adding to their infield depth.
MLB
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers Trade for RHP JC Mejia from Cleveland

The MLB offseason is relatively young, but David Stearns and the Milwaukee Brewers have already been quite busy. Their latest addition is JC Mejia, who joins the Crew via a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. In return, the Milwaukee Brewers will be sending either cash or a player to be named later to Cleveland.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers Should Target OF Mitch Haniger From Mariners

Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto recently held his end of the season press conference. One major takeaway from this was that he noted the Mariners will be aggressive this offseason and intend to clear the path to the major leagues for a few of their top prospects.
MLB
#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Cleveland Guardians#Era
FanSided

Brewers Make Trade For More Bullpen Depth From Cleveland Guardians

The Milwaukee Brewers have been active in the early going of the offseason so far. President of baseball ops David Stearns has made yet another move to boost his roster. In the early afternoon on Monday, it was reported that the Milwaukee Brewers acquired reliever J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. The Athletic’s Will Sammon was first with the report.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB

