The Brewers have acquired utilityman Mike Brosseau from the Rays in exchange for minor-league right-hander Evan Reifert. Both teams have officially announced the trade. One of many multi-positional players coming through the Rays’ pipeline, Brosseau was an undrafted free agent who rose through Tampa’s ranks to appear in 143 games over the last three seasons. Brosseau hit .284/.343/.500 with 11 homers over 240 plate appearances in 2019-20, and looked to be on the verge of becoming a regular in the Rays’ infield mix before struggling in 2021.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO