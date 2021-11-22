ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dollar jumps on Powell renomination, euro hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar set a 16-month high against the euro on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, while the single currency was hurt by COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Lael Brainard, the Federal Reserve board member who was the other top candidate for the job, will be vice chair, the White House said.

"With Powell being renominated for a second term, that suggests a less dovish outlook for monetary policy than under a potential Brainard leadership," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analysts at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

"It looks like there's greater scope for U.S. rate hikes under Powell with Powell remaining on as the Fed Chair, and that has been broadly positive for the dollar," Manimbo added.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies rose 0.42% on the day to 96.53, the highest since July 2020. The euro dipped 0.58% to $1.1233, also the weakest since July 2020.

The single currency was also dragged lower as concerns grew over new COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, with Austria entering another full lockdown and Germany considering following suit.

"It's kind of been a one-two punch for the euro. One has been a rise in cases across the bloc, and what that is doing is reinforcing the decidedly dovish outlook for (European Central Bank) policy and that stands in stark contrast to the Fed, where pressure is building for the U.S. central bank to adopt a quicker pace of normalization," Manimbo said.

Powell and Brainard on Monday noted the corrosive impact that high inflation is having on the U.S. economy and American families in what may be a signal that controlling the rapid pace of price increases is now the central bank's top priority.

The Fed will release minutes from its Nov. 2-3 meeting on Wednesday, which will be evaluated for any new indications that it may speed up the taper of its bond purchases and hike rates sooner than expected.

Fed officials Richard Clarida and Christopher Waller on Friday suggested a faster pace of stimulus tapering may be appropriate amid a quickening recovery and heated inflation. read more

The dollar also gained 0.79% against the safe haven Japanese yen to 114.93, approaching the 4-1/2 year high of 114.97 reached on Nov. 17.

The greenback also gained 0.55% to hit a seven-week high of C$1.27 against the Canadian dollar .

"Given the possibility that more virus lockdowns are announced in the coming days and weeks, risk-sensitive currencies like the CAD may trade on the defensive while declining oil prices exert an additional drag," analysts at Scotiabank said in a report on Friday.

Currency bid prices at 3:01PM (2001 GMT)

Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by William Maclean and Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Two Senate Democrats Urge Biden Not to Renominate Powell (1)

Two progressive Democratic senators said they oppose the renomination of. of Rhode Island said in a statement released early Friday that Powell lacks a strong commitment to address the growing risks of climate change. Warren, of Massachusetts has been outspoken in her opposition to Powell. The contingent of liberal Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CFO.com

Experts React to Fed Chair Powell’s Renomination

Biden was widely expected to nominate either Powell or Brainard for the position of Fed chair. Powell was initially selected by former President Donald Trump in 2017, but Trump was highly critical of Powell during his first term in the position. Powell served during the COVID-19 market crash in March...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Instant View: Biden renominates Powell as Fed Chairman, Brainard as vice chair

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden on Monday, extending a tenure that began somewhat by chance, survived blistering criticism from former President Donald Trump, and now positions the ex-investment banker to finish the most consequential revamp of monetary policy since the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Gold slides over 2% as dollar firms after Powell's renomination

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 2% on Monday as the dollar jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term, driving expectations that the central bank may stay the course on tapering economic support. Spot gold slipped 2.1% to $1,805.30 per ounce...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end lower after Powell's renomination

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, as the renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered bets of a faster-than-expected policy tightening. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. **...
MARKETS
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#European Central Bank#Covid 19#Lockdowns#Federal Reserve Chair#The White House#The Fed Chair#American
Zacks.com

Here's Why Bank Stocks are Gaining on Powell's Renomination

On Monday, President Joe Biden renominated incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second four-year term. The markets seem to have appreciated the move as this will help continue the central bank’s relatively accommodative and moderately hawkish monetary policy stance. The U.S. economy is still facing record-high inflations as...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down as Investors Digest Powell’s Renomination as Fed Chair

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, with Jerome Powell’s renomination as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman continuing to fuel bets on quicker monetary policy tightening. South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.54% by 9:16 PM ET (2:16 AM GMT), with the Bank of Korea handing down its...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

With Fed’s Powell renominated, focus turns to speed of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell looks forward to four more years at the helm of the world’s most powerful central bank, attention is turning to whether he and his fellow policymakers will have to wean the U.S. economy off emergency support faster in the face of high inflation.
BUSINESS
stockmarket.com

Biden To Renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell For A Second Term

On Monday, President Biden announced he will renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for his second term. The anticipated decision likely comes from a tradition in which presidents reappoint the same Fed Chair leader no matter the partisan identity. If you remember, this tradition was broke by President Trump who appointed Powell rather than renominating Janet Yellen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy