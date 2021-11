Kendrick Lamar played his only show of 2021 as the headliner of Day N Vegas last night (11/12). His set was billed as "One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN.," and he took the opportunity to play a chunk of songs from all four of his official studio albums, in chronological order, and then he brought out Baby Keem and played two of their collaborations from Keem's new album ("range brothers" and "family ties"), before playing another DAMN. cut and ending with good kid, m.A.A.d city's "Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst."

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO