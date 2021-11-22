ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons’ TD-less over last 26 possessions

By D. Orlando Ledbetter
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Over the last 26 possessions, the Falcons have not scored a touchdown and have just two field goals. Since Olamide Zaccheaus caught a 6-yard touchdown pass with 10:46 to play against the Saints on Nov. 7, the Falcons have not scored a touchdown. The Falcons rallied to beat the...

