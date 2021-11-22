How Eating at Six Flags Helped a Guy Pay Off His Student Loans

Most of us know Six Flags for its outrageous roller coasters such as the "Goliath" at one of its Los Angeles parks, the "Jersey Devil Coaster" in New Jersey, and the "Wicked Cyclone" at the Six Flags park in Massachusetts. But there's another big appeal to Six Flags: its selection of fair-style food found throughout the park. From cheeseburgers and French fries to pizza and ice cream, there's something to satisfy nearly everyone's junk food cravings, including, according to Mel Magazine, a Californian named Dylan (no last name given, perhaps to protect the identity of this genius man). If anyone has ever learned how to work a system, let it be known that it is this man, who discovered that for about $150, he could obtain a season pass which would allow him access to two meals a day.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO