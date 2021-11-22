ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Monday’s FTB: The Brick Woll is as sturdy as ever

By Pension Plan Puppets
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe the number of onions that were cut after last night’s game?. It’s almost as if one was...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Sunday FTB: The Leafs and Baby Leafs are going streaking

Would you believe it’s been nine games since the Maple Leafs were in a tailspin with those three losses in a row against San Jose (5-3), Pittsburgh (7-1), and Carolina (4-1)? They’ve only lost one game since then, the 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Monday. Going 8-1 over nine games sure is a soothing balm to the Leafs fans’ souls.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Monday’s FTB: The week ahead

We’re entering the sixth week of the NHL season and after 16 games the Leafs are 10-6-1 and are second in the Atlantic Division just behind the Florida Panthers. John Tavares is the goals leader (8), Mitch Marner leads in assists (11), and Johnny and William Nylander are tied in the points lead at 15 each.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maple Leafs#The Brick Woll
pensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: The Predators finally get to play in Toronto

The last time the Nashville Predators came to Toronto they didn’t actually get to play. The game was set for the Thursday of the now infamous week of March 2020 when the pandemic swept across North America. The Maple Leafs had played only two days earlier, hosting the Lightning in a game where Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season on the way to a Leafs 2-1 victory.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Wednesday FTB: The Leafs are rising up the standings

The Maple Leafs have been winning a lot of games recently, and that’s just great. They’re 9-1-0 in their last 10 games, making them the hottest team in the league. Their stars are starting to score again, their depth is contributing to drag their expected vs actual goal differential out of the negative, and Jack Campbell is making saves and [knocks on wood] staying healthy.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Joseph Woll's 'big night' puts happy spin on ugly Maple Leafs performance

BUFFALO — When the Toronto Maple Leafs had fumbled away their second two-goal lead of the night, when the Buffalo Sabres smelled a choke job and were storming the gates late, that is when Joseph Woll felt most at ease in his hectic NHL debut. “Goalie is a pretty unique...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
pensionplanpuppets.com

Sundays FTB: Can we stop playing the Penguins?

Is there a team you don’t want to see the Toronto Maple Leafs play anymore? I know we all mostly want to be rid of the Boston Bruins, or the Montreal Canadiens, but right now I am sick of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Let’s look at the recent past:. Last night,...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Wednesday FTB: All your jersey takes are bad

Everyone loves to have opinions on things that come down to subjective taste. More than they like having opinions, everyone likes telling other people what those opinions are in many passionate words. So yesterday might as well have been declared a holiday for the interwebs, because we had three examples...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Thursay’s FTB: Of course Durzi scored, we willed it to happen

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans! What a game we had last night!. Missed it because it was on so late? Here’s the recap:. It had everything you’d want. Auston Matthews scoring! John Tavares! Pierre Engvall?!. What a night!. And yes, it also had the traditional “former Leaf scoring against...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy