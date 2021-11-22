Figuring out the Stars, remembering the Bruins, and now it gets real for the Islanders

LOS ANGELES – We can assume that UCLA’s football Bruins saved Chip Kelly’s job Saturday, at least for a while. That may have been the most consequential thing to come out of Saturday’s 62-33 victory over USC, which set a scoring record for the Bruins in this rivalry and showed a national Fox audience … well, I’m still not positive what it showed beyond a rout. It wasn’t an attraction guaranteed to win over nationwide skeptics of the Pac-12, which goes back to what we’ve said before: If the L.A. schools are nationally relevant, the conference’s profile from coast to coast is that much higher.
