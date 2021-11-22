Figuring out the Stars, remembering the Bruins, and now it gets real for the Islanders

Just like that - they are right back in it. What changed?. What almost feels like a few days ago, the Wolves were on a tail end of a early 6 game losing streak - falling to 4-9 on the season. Things already began looking meek for this team and almost as if they were playing back into their old Timberwolves routine of not finishing games and the team was slowly losing chemistry on the court. However, since then - the Wolves just won their 3rd straight game vs the Grizzlies in a dominating fashion. Now gearing up for the 3-13 New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow - they have an excellent chance to get back to within 1 game of .500. What changed for this team? What flipped the switch? I have watched every second of every game closely within this 3 game win streak and I have clearly seen a change in almost everything. So I will go over all of them.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO