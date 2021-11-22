Wearable vibration device may ease Parkinson's tremor
By Denise Mann Healthday Reporter
Physiotherapist David Putrino was working on a vibrating glove to help deaf people experience live music when a friend mentioned that the same technology might stop tremors in people with Parkinson's disease. Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation for Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, was intrigued. The...
A mom of two whose concerns about blurred vision, aches, pains, and brain fog were dismissed as signs of menopause by three different doctors, discovered that she had a massive brain tumor after opting to pay for a private scan. Tammy Andrews, 47, of Dorset, England, had just started to...
Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that primarily affects motor function—but increasingly, experts are calling attention to some of the disease's non-motor symptoms, which they say are going undetected by patients and doctors alike. One such symptom is hyposmia, or reduced sensitivity to smell. Hyposmia "is an under-recognized symptom, as...
For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
Numbness and tingling in the arms and legs are abnormal sensations that result from nerve disorders. One major cause is peripheral neuropathy, which may be linked to diabetes, peripheral nerve entrapment, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, inflammatory or rheumatologic disorders, alcoholism, kidney failure, circulatory issues and damage from chemotherapy and radiation.
New research published in The Lancet Psychiatry shows that several medical conditions are associated with a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder also known as ADHD, a chronic condition that causes difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. This study looked at the medical records of over 4 million adults over...
CHICAGO — A rare type of dementia that causes brain changes similar to Alzheimer’s disease, still preserves a patient’s memory, scientists believe. Primary progressive aphasia (PPA) is a neuro-degenerative disorder that affects areas of the brain linked to language. A recent study finds that people with aphasia may not develop...
The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a guideline providing recommendations for treating movement symptoms, called motor symptoms, in people with early Parkinson’s disease. The guideline is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the Parkinson’s Foundation. This guideline updates recommendations on dopaminergic...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an innovative incisionless surgery for debilitating Parkinson’s disease that offers an outpatient alternative to invasive deep-brain surgery. Insightec’s Exablate Neuro ultrasound device was successfully tested at the University of Virginia health system, which is now one of only 37 U.S. medical centers...
There is a well-known connection between sleep disruption and risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Multiple studies in humans and mouse models indicate that sleep disruptions raise the risk of AD by increasing the accumulation of disease-relevant proteins such as amyloid-beta (A-beta) in the brain. The lab of Dr. Jeannie Chin...
Presently, many of Sweden's 20,000 Parkinson's patients are not receiving the treatment they need, and many of the most seriously ill receive incorrect or inappropriate therapy. With the new Manage PD tool and the PD Pal study, Per Odin, professor at Lund University and senior attending physician at Skåne University Hospital in Lund, hopes to be able to improve the care of Parkinson's patients.
In a new study published in PNAS, researchers found high blood pressure that leads to vascular dementia in older adults begins to impact the brain by middle age. But in some middle-aged individuals with this damage, their brains reorganize to bypass the damage and enhance communication between brain cells. And these people did better on tasks related to cognitive function.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The first human clinical trial of a nasal vaccine to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease is set to begin after nearly 20 years of research. This is a "remarkable milestone," according to Dr. Howard Weiner, co-director of the Ann Romney Center for...
In a new study from Georgetown University, researchers found what appears to be a big vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and non-motor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
Early results in a new treatment for one of the most common forms of dementia have been "absolutely spectacular", according to researchers. Alzheimer's may be caused when a type of protein sticks to brain cells, eventually killing them. A team including University of Leicester scientists tackled the protein before it...
It has been a mystery why some people live a perfectly normal life until experiencing a potentially deadly cardiac episode. Now, researchers present a possible explanation in a microscopic modification of a protein, which causes a mutation to turn harmful. The knowledge could help future diagnosis and drug regimens.
Neurodegenerative illnesses like Parkinson's sickness include the passing of thousands of neurons in the cerebrum. Nerve development factors delivered by the body, like GDNF, advance the endurance of the neurons; nonetheless, clinical tests with GDNF have not yielded any unmistakable upgrades. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology in Martinsried and their associates have now prevailed with regards to showing that GDNF and its receptor Ret likewise advance the endurance of mitochondria, the power plants of the cell. By initiating the Ret receptor, the researchers had the option to forestall in flies and human cell societies the degeneration of mitochondria, which is brought about by a quality deformity identified with Parkinson's infection. This significant new connection could prompt the improvement of more refined GDNF treatments later on.
Your brain cells need to communicate with each other—it's what enables you to think, act, feel, and experience the world around you. They do this through rapid electrical impulses, and that electrical activity is usually pretty well-controlled: Some brain cells send messages, others stop them, and this exchange allows your brain (and ultimately, your existence) to run smoothly.
Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
Because Parkinson's disease (PD) is considered a progressive motor disorder, its symptoms typically start small and become more pronounced over time. While some patients' PD journey begins with a telltale tremor, others may experience subtle non-motor symptoms instead. Experts say that there's one such symptom that you may notice in your mouth which could indicate a PD diagnosis—and though it flies under the radar for many PD patients, it's known to occur in up to 80 percent of cases. Read on to find out which symptom you may notice in your mouth and what to do next if you spot a problem.
