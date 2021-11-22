ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wearable vibration device may ease Parkinson's tremor

By Denise Mann Healthday Reporter
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysiotherapist David Putrino was working on a vibrating glove to help deaf people experience live music when a friend mentioned that the same technology might stop tremors in people with Parkinson's disease. Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation for Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, was intrigued. The...

medicalxpress.com

