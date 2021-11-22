ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tobias Harris: Expected to sit Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Harris is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Kings due to a sore hip, Keith Pompey of...

www.cbssports.com

libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Tobias Harris’ 32 points lead the way in loss to Indiana

Before I begin, I’d like to apologize for omitting a poll in Thursday’s Bell Ringer post. I assume Tyrese Maxey would have been the runaway winner, so he earned his third Bell Ringer of the season. I won’t do that again. Silly me. Embarking upon their first contest amid a...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris giveth and taketh away

Four games isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of an NBA season. It accounts for roughly 4.87 percent of the season and, especially in November, doesn’t affect the team’s standings all too much with oh so much basketball left to play. Still, when a team like the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Discuss Dave Joerger's Tough Announcement

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court on Saturday night to face the Indiana Pacers on the road. After falling short, picking up their fourth-straight loss in Indiana by losing 118-113, almost all was forgotten after, as Sixers players learned that one of their coaches had been diagnosed with cancer. Sixers...
NBA
CBS Sports

Sixers, glad Tobias Harris back in the fold, prep for Jazz

Tobias Harris is starting to get back to normal after missing six games with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but the Philadelphia 76ers will remain without All-Star Joel Embiid for at least one more game. Embiid will not play when the Sixers visit Salt Lake City late Tuesday night to...
NBA
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris needs to move aside for Tyrese Maxey on offense

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, but that can be attributed to injuries and players being in COVID protocols, like Joel Embiid. There’s no question that Embiid is the most important offensive player on this Sixers’ roster. Entering this season, the number two scoring...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers will be without both Tobias Harris, Seth Curry vs. Kings

When it rains, it pours. That seems to be the case for the Philadelphia 76ers on their road trip. They will be very short-handed Monday as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Not only will they be without Joel Embiid due to the league’s health and safety protocol and Danny Green due to left hamstring tightness, but they will also be down two more starters.
NBA
#76ers#Philadelphia#Blazers#Sixers
inquirer.com

Tobias Harris’ short-lived return presents yet another hurdle for the shorthanded Sixers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Before the 76ers played the Sacramento Kings Monday night, Tobias Harris was asked how they’re dealing with being shorthanded because of a recent rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s obviously been tough just because of the circumstances of everything,” Harris said. “Health being on the...
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst from Sixers-Blazers: No answers for Damian Lillard, Tobias Harris’ injury and more in loss

PORTLAND, Ore. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night at Moda Center. Best performance: Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points to go with seven assists and co-game-high three blocks. The Portland point guard looked every bit like the guy on the top of Sixers’ wishlist for a trade for Ben Simmons. Thirteen of his points came in the fourth quarter.
NBA
All 76ers

76ers' Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

Tobias Harris' return from COVID-19 was impressive. After the veteran forward missed six-straight games as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms, Harris eventually returned a little over a week since entering the protocol. In his first game back,...
NBA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
libertyballers.com

Report: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris to be upgraded to questionable for game vs. Timberwolves

After the shorthanded Sixers played about as competitively as you could ask for during a tough six-game road trip, it looks like reinforcements are finally on the way. The Sixers have been dealing with a host of absences from key players due to health and safety protocols and various injuries. This includes Joel Embiid being out for the last nine games since testing positive for COVID-19, and Tobias Harris most recently dealing with left hip soreness and missing the last two games.
NBA
inquirer.com

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris return against Minnesota

Welcome back, Joel Embiid. After missing the past nine games while in health and safety protocols, the 76ers’ All-NBA center returned to action Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Standout forward Tobias Harris also returned after a two-game absence with a hip injury sustained late in a Nov. 20 game...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both activated to play for Sixers

The Philadelphia Sixers have announced that Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will both return to the lineup on Saturday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid has not played in almost a month due to COVID-19. This was a big blow for the Sixers as they have struggled mightily without their superstar big man. Before embiid went down, the Sixers were a top two team in the Eastern Conference early on in the season. Since his departure, the Sixers have not been able to find much success as they are 10-9 on the season. He missed nine games due to COVID-19 and in that time, Philadelphia went 2-7.
NBA

