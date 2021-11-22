76ers' Tobias Harris: Expected to sit Monday

The Philadelphia Sixers have announced that Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will both return to the lineup on Saturday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid has not played in almost a month due to COVID-19. This was a big blow for the Sixers as they have struggled mightily without their superstar big man. Before embiid went down, the Sixers were a top two team in the Eastern Conference early on in the season. Since his departure, the Sixers have not been able to find much success as they are 10-9 on the season. He missed nine games due to COVID-19 and in that time, Philadelphia went 2-7.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO