Holiday Parade – December 18

The Waynesboro Rotary Christmas Parade will officially kick off the Christmas season in Wayne County on Saturday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and “Celebrate Griswold Style” with the Christmas Vacation movie-themed event. As in many years past, the parade will feature beautifully decorated floats, antique cars, and ATVs. The Wayne County High School Marching Band will play favorite Christmas songs as they march along the parade route, and Santa Claus will make his annual appearance in the parade to the delight of the young and the young-at-heart. Lineup for the parade will be at 5:00 p.m. in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, and the parade will make its way through town, around the square, and down Main Street to Wayne County High School. The parade will coincide with the 2nd Annual Christmas on the Square event.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO