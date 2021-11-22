ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Holiday Parade – December 18

naswc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendar for Saturday, December 18th as Jollyville Fire...

www.naswc.org

Related
pflugervilletx.gov

Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade coming Saturday, December 4

The Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 4, in Downtown Pflugerville! Starting at 4 p.m. we'll have pfestive performances, then the parade kicks off at 5 p.m., followed by the tree lighting and photos with Santa in the Best Little Plaza in Texas (bring your own camera) wrapping up at 7:30 p.m.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
donalsonvillenews.com

Spirit of Christmas Parade is December 2

Call 229-400-3772 and put your illuminated entry in the parade. It’s not too early to start the humming, singing and whistling Santa Claus is Coming to Town because the big guy in the bright red suit is coming to Donalsonville, in just two short weeks. The annual Spirit of Christmas...
DONALSONVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw holiday season parade and visit with Santa: Saturday December 4

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its holiday season parade and visit from Santa on Saturday December 4:. Kennesaw, GA (November 4, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 4. Santa’s arrival begins at 2:00 p.m. with a...
KENNESAW, GA
News-Virginian

Holiday Parade, Decoration Trail to return to Waynesboro in December

A pair of holiday favorite events are set to return to Waynesboro. The city’s Decoration Trail is set to return for the second consecutive year, while Waynesboro’s Christmas parade is primed to return after it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Susan Roberts, Waynesboro’s Park and Rec’s...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Secret LA

The Dazzling Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade Returns This December

The 57th annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade will cruise across the waters on December 11. For over half a century, the Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade has been illuminating the waters with boats decked out in glowing, over-the-top holiday lights and displays. It’s California, so naturally, you’ll find Santa’s captaining yachts, motorboats and other aquatic modes of transport, not just sleighs. This beloved tradition began in 1963 when Marina del Rey had only 100 boats, no breakwater and there was only one restaurant, Pieces O’ Eight (now Shanghai Red’s).
MARINA DEL REY, CA
waynecountynews.net

First County Christmas Parade of the Season is December 4th

The Waynesboro Rotary Christmas Parade will officially kick off the Christmas season in Wayne County on Saturday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and “Celebrate Griswold Style” with the Christmas Vacation movie-themed event. As in many years past, the parade will feature beautifully decorated floats, antique cars, and ATVs. The Wayne County High School Marching Band will play favorite Christmas songs as they march along the parade route, and Santa Claus will make his annual appearance in the parade to the delight of the young and the young-at-heart. Lineup for the parade will be at 5:00 p.m. in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, and the parade will make its way through town, around the square, and down Main Street to Wayne County High School. The parade will coincide with the 2nd Annual Christmas on the Square event.
CELEBRATIONS
woay.com

Town of Alderson to host yearly Christmas Parade December 3

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Alderson is gearing up for their yearly Christmas parade. The parade will be on Friday, Dec. 3. It runs through the heart of Alderson, starting at Virginia Street and ending at the fire department. Santa will be greeting children and their family inside...
ALDERSON, WV
explorejeffersonpa.com

Holiday Church Tour Set for December 11

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – A special tour of Brookville’s historic downtown churches is scheduled for Saturday, December 11. (Pictured: Brookville Presbyterian Church) Downtown Brookville boasts a multitude of historic churches all in close proximity to one another. These churches perform great services for their congregations and for our community. If you are like most people, you have probably never had the opportunity to cross the threshold of more than one or two of these institutions and to marvel at their dramatic interiors and rich histories.
BROOKVILLE, PA
seeleylake.com

Home for the Holidays December Schedule of Events

Through mid-December $10 food bags for the Seeley-Swan Community Food Bank available at Cory's Valley Market. Sponsored by Veterans & Families of Seeley Lake. Through Dec. 13 Angel Tree at Potomac School. Choose a tag from the tree, purchase and wrap the gift and return to the school office with the tag attached by Monday, Dec. 13.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
bocabeacon.com

Holiday Hoopla will commence December 10

The second annual Holiday Hoopla! has been announced by Lee County Parks & Recreation, and it is sure to be a holiday experience to behold. Join them on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for an evening of holiday crafts and activities the whole family can enjoy. There...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wjle.com

Liberty and Alexandria Christmas Parades Set for Sunday, December 5

The Liberty and Alexandria Christmas parades will be on the same day but at different times next Sunday, December 5. The Liberty Christmas Parade will be Sunday, December 5 starting at 2 p.m. Participants may line up at 1 p.m. on West Main Street. First and second place awards will be given for best floats, kids and animal entries, and vintage cars, trucks and tractors. drawings for cash giveaways will follow.
LIBERTY, TN
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
vermontjournal.com

Brownsville 2021 holiday happenings in December

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – Kick off your holiday season in Brownsville at one or all of the happenings taking place Dec. 4 and 19. This December various committees of the Brownsville Community Church will host festive and traditional Christmas events. For decades folks have started their Christmas shopping at the Brownsville...
WEST WINDSOR, VT
fernandinaobserver.com

Holiday Craft Fair to be held December 4

Atlantic Rec Center (ARC) Looking for that one of a kind gift for that someone special?. Or a customized gift for the one who has everything?. Don’t wait for shipping, come purchase onsite at the City’s Holiday Craft Fair!. Interested in selling items? Contact the ARC front desk to reserve...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Holiday Spectacular Returns in December

This season the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company invites everyone to come celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at “Swingin’ Into The Holidays,” Ocean City’s holiday spectacular. The cast of professional singers and dancers will present a high-energy, family–oriented, song and dance tribute to the holidays, directed and...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

