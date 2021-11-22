ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyus Bowser Shows His Star Potential in Chicago

By Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Ravens re-signed Tyus Bowser to a multi-year extension this offseason, they envisioned days like the one in Chicago. Bowser was dominant in the Ravens' 16-13 victory over the Bears, registering five tackles, two sacks and one tackle for loss. Bowser was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded Raven in...

www.baltimoreravens.com

enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
State
Arizona State
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

On Friday morning, Lamar Jackson took a big step toward playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jackson missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback returned to practice on Friday. It looks like the NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
#Bears#American Football#Pro Football Focus
baltimoreravens.com

What the Bears Said After Last-Minute Loss to Ravens

Opening statement: "Compliment the Ravens for playing hard and finishing that game with the win. Obviously for us, it's unfortunate to lose the game the way we did, back-to-back weeks like that. The guys are battling but in the end we are not finishing. So I want to compliment Andy Dalton for being able to come into this game in this environment and right away have two plays and get going with that. And in the end, with crucial situational football, for him to make plays the way he did, I think shows who he is as a quarterback and who he is as a person. … He gave us a chance to win.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

The Tyus Bowser Show With Guest Chuck Clark

Welcome to “The Tyus Bowser Show,” coming to you live from Mother’s North Grille in Timonium. Listen in as Tyus Bowser discusses the Thursday night loss to Miami, how the team is regrouping and more with guest Chuck Clark. Part I:. Part II:. For upcoming show dates and past episodes...
TIMONIUM, MD
NBC Sports

Tyus Bowser: The great part about the Ravens is that we’re resilient

Lamar Jackson’s absence drew the most attention on Sunday, but he wasn’t the only player missing from the Ravens lineup. The team’s been dealing with injuries across the entire roster all season, including ones that left them with only three cornerbacks in uniform against the Bears. The defense held up well for much of the day, but a late Andy Dalton touchdown pass put them up 13-9 with less than two minutes to play. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was able to drive the Ravens for the winning touchdown in his first start and edge rusher Tyus Bowser sacked Dalton on the final play of the game to seal the 16-13 win.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Bears

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field:. A huge game for the Ravens became a tough proposition when Lamar Jackson was sidelined by an illness. Suddenly, it was up to Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley, to go on the road and deliver a win the Ravens desperately needed as the AFC playoff race heats up. Style points have never mattered less. There was just one plotline: Could the Ravens find some way to get the job done? They were close to not doing it, so close to losing that, honestly, it felt like they did lose when they gave up a late touchdown and trailed by four points. But what followed is the stuff of lore. Huntley's first NFL start ended with him giving the darndest Tom Brady impression as he coolly directed a winning touchdown drive. "Just a spectacular win, the kind of win that takes faith and takes guts," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. It's a major boost to the Ravens' playoff prospects as they remain in first place in the AFC North, but beyond that, it re-emphasizes that, regardless of what they aren't in 2021, the Ravens are deep, resilient and tough, very much a team, as opposed to just one player.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Isn't Playing vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson will not play against the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field. An illness that forced Jackson out of Wednesday and Thursday's practices hit the star quarterback again over the weekend and will force him to sit. Jackson told reporters Friday that he was "feeling great" and went through...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tyus Bowser Having Solid Season for Ravens

The Ravens signed Tyus Bowser to a contract extension in the offseason, expecting him to become a dominant outside linebacker. Bowser has been playing at a high level and helped pave the way for a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Bowser recorded five tackles (four solo),...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late For Work 11/22: Pundits Searching for Answers on How Ravens Keep Winning

Divine Intervention? Pundits Search for Answers on How Ravens Keep Winning. Each week, it seems the Ravens have a new obstacle to overcome. They're missing a plethora of players who account for 19-percent of their total cap. Last week, they dealt with multiple in-week injuries. This time, it was a doubled-over Lamar Jackson on the team flight, who was too ill to play the Bears on Sunday.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Wednesday Transcripts: 2021 Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns

WEDNESDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 12 VS. CLEVELAND BROWNS. Opening statement: "[It's] good seeing you guys. I appreciate you being here. [It's] a beautiful day for football, and we're looking forward to getting to work. We've started already [with] meetings and walk-throughs, and now we're looking forward to practice. What questions do you have?"
NFL
FanSided

Sean Desai continues to show adjustments with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears defense has not quite lived up to standards. However, with so many key pieces missing, and Ryan Pace putting the team in a tough spot, it is tough to blame the coaching on defense as much as the offense. While some have failed and some have worked, you have seen that Sean Desai has been able to adjust to his opponent, and every week he comes out with a game plan that at least makes sense.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Trace McSorley Signed By Arizona Cardinals Off Ravens' Practice Squad

The Ravens gave Trace McSorley his first NFL opportunity, but another team has reportedly come calling. The Arizona Cardinals are signing McSorley off Baltimore's practice squad onto their 53-man roster, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. McSorley confirmed the move on social media and thanked the Ravens for giving him his NFL...
NFL

