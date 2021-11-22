Falcons Monday takeaways: Mykal Walker's car stolen, Ridley update?

After suffering two losses in a five-day span, the Atlanta Falcons had a nice long weekend to recover. Now sitting at 4-6, the Falcons are still in the playoff hunt, however, they have some tough games remaining and very little margin for error going forward.

Check out our Monday updates as the team begins preparation for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mykal Walker's car stolen?

Younghoe Koo had his car stolen a few months back, and now it appears linebacker Mykal Walker has suffered the same fate. Walker’s Dodge SRT was taken from the Atlanta airport on Sunday evening, he posted on his Instagram page. Walker continues to play well this season even if he’s had trouble getting consistent playing time.

Smith says team must play smarter

It goes without saying that the Falcons have a lot of work to do. On Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talked about the need for this team to play smarter. Atlanta committed nine penalties for 72 yards against the Patriots. Plus, the Falcons’ have been putrid offensively, scoring just three points over the last two weeks combined.

Calvin Ridley update?

Ridley is eligible to return from the non-football injury list this week, but unfortunately, it appears there’s no update on the team’s No. 1 wideout. Smith said there was no news on Ridley or offensive lineman Matt Gono during Monday’s media session. It doesn’t sound like Ridley is returning anytime soon.

Falcons move into top 10 after Week 11

If you have to find a silver lining in the Falcons’ two-game losing streak, you can always look at draft position. Following Thursday night’s loss to the Patriots, Atlanta is set to pick ninth in the 2022 NFL draft.

Problems in Jacksonville

After the controversy from Urban Meyer’s wild weekend finally died down, it didn’t take long for another issue to pop up. Despite a report that came out Sunday, Meyer denied there was issues within his coaching staff.

“There’s a report, you said,” Meyer asked a media member. “No, the only report, all due respect, is the report from me? We’re a very transparent staff, and I’m very transparent and have always been. I have high expectations. When someone’s not performing well, yeah, we have hard conversations, but that’s the game of football. So that report is incorrect. Do I have high expectations for position groups? Absolutely. Very high expectations. If it’s not fulfilled, then we have to have a conversation about it.”

McGary draws criticism for not helping Ryan up

McGary hasn’t played overly well this season and the former first-round pick will have to turn things around if he wants to be a long-term part of this Falcons team. After Thursday’s loss to the Patriots, McGary was criticized for not helping Matt Ryan off the ground after the team gave up a sack.

Vick on how his game evolved after going to prison

Michael Vick was once one of the most beloved athletes in the country before a dog-fighting scandal landed him in prison for nearly two years. Vick discussed how prison affected his mindset when he returned to the field in 2009 with the Eagles, saying he spent a lot more time in the film room under his former head coach, Andy Reid.