Assessing the food allergy landscape in Canada

Reiki is an effective treatment of allergies as it balances the immune system. I always ask clients about allergies during our introductory session and often clients would indicate the possibility of an allergic condition, but without being sure of the cause(s) of such a condition. Being able to obtain further information about the symptom(s) they experience, their living and working environments and the circumstances within which the symptom(s) may be experienced, I am able to provide them with additional allergy management tools over and above Reiki therapy. The identification of allergy triggers is the first step. Lifestyle changes and other measures can then be set in motion to manage, minimise and eliminate allergies.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO