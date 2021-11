CLEVELAND — Three people are dead following a pair of shootings that took place in the overnight hours of Thursday on Cleveland's west side. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to the area of West 47th Street and Denison Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots in the area. At the scene, officers spotted two unknown men running on Hannon Street, getting into a black sedan and fleeing the area. When police returned to the original scene, they saw a Chrysler 300 parked in the 4600 block of Hannon Street. Inside, a 35-year-old man was in the driver's seat and a woman was in the front passenger seat. Both had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. After EMS arrived, both victims were pronounced dead.

