Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi Arabia performance by Jamal Khashoggi’s finacée in open letter

By Tina Campbell
 5 days ago
The fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khasshoggi has called on Justin Bieber to cancel an upcoming performance in the country to “send a powerful message to the world”.

President Joe Biden’s administration released a US intelligence report earlier this year implicating Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the 2018 murder of Khasshoggi in Instanbul.

The US spared the royal punishment, who in turn denies any involvement.

In response, Hatice Cengiz, who was engaged to marry Khasshoggi, peened an open letter to the Baby singer, 27, that was published in the Washington Post at the weekend.

In it, she asked him to pull out of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

The motivation, she wrote, was to “send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.

“Do not sing for the murderers of my beloved Jamal. Please speak out, and condemn his killer, Mohammed bin Salman, your voice will be heard by millions.

“If you refuse to be a pawn of MBS, your message will be loud and clear: I do not perform for dictators. I choose justice and freedom over money,” she continued.

Other performers due to appear at the event include A$AP Rocky, DJs Guetta and Tiesto, plus, singer Jason Derulo.

Human Rights groups have urged the performers to speak out against human rights issues in the kingdom.

In a statement on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said: “Saudi Arabia has a history of using celebrities and major international events to deflect scrutiny from its pervasive abusers.”

In a message to those taking part in the event, including Bieber, it asked for them to “speak out publicly on rights issues or, when reputation-laundering is the primary purpose, not participate.”

