Congress & Courts

Supreme Court could redefine when a fetus becomes a person, upholding abortion limits while preserving the privacy right under Roe v. Wade

By Morgan Marietta
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Fox News

Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? Possible outcomes for the upcoming abortion case

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 for a highly anticipated case that could dramatically alter abortion access in the United States. While the court could overturn its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, observers have suggested the justices could take more complicated paths to allowing states the power to impose greater restrictions on abortion.
tribuneledgernews.com

Georgia’s abortion laws could be impacted by upcoming Supreme Court rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 on one of the most significant abortion cases in years, and the aftereffects of its ruling will be felt here in Georgia. The case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has drawn more than 1,000 friend-of-the-court briefs so far — including one from Georgia — on both sides of the issue.
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
State
Mississippi State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

With rights at risk, Minnesota must move beyond Roe v. Wade

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case about an unconstitutional Mississippi law that bans abortion pre-viability, at only 15 weeks. Legal analysts and abortion advocates predict that the majority-conservative court will use Dobbs v. Jackson as an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that held that no state can ban abortion before viability.
WTOP

A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place – CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court justices have said about abortion and Roe v. Wade

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The Supreme Court on Dec. 1 will consider the most serious challenge in decades to its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that there is a constitutional right to abortion, and a 1992 reaffirmation of the right in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
Thurgood Marshall
Shore News Network

In U.S. Supreme Court case, the past could be the future on abortion

OXFORD, Miss. (Reuters) – Just months before she was set to start law school in the summer of 1973, Barbara Phillips was shocked to learn she was pregnant. Then 24, she wanted an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court had legalized abortion nationwide months earlier with its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a woman’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. But abortions were not legally available at the time in Mississippi, where she lived in the small town of Port Gibson.
dailyutahchronicle.com

Hibben: A Roe v. Wade Reversal Could Mean the End of an Unbiased Supreme Court

This December, the Supreme Court will start hearing arguments of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion provider in the state, succeeded in blocking the law. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to decide if pre-viability bans violate the Constitution.
Channel 3000

What if Roe v. Wade falls? Conflict over abortion laws won’t ease

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases — perhaps weakening Roe, perhaps...
upenn.edu

Abortion rights in the Supreme Court are ‘in grave jeopardy’

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases related to Texas abortion law SB8, which effectively prohibits abortions starting around the sixth week of pregnancy. SB8 gives enforcement power to private individuals, including those who do not live in Texas, to bring a lawsuit in state court against anyone who performs or “abets” an abortion in Texas and to receive $10,000 in damages.
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
kurv.com

Poll Finds Strong Support For Roe V. Wade

A new poll finds strong support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision which led to the legalization of abortion. Sixty-percent of respondents in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll say the law should be upheld. The current Supreme Court will consider a big abortion case from Mississippi...
audacy.com

New poll: Nation still supports Roe v. Wade, disapproves of new Texas abortion law

A new poll is showing the country as a whole widely disapproves of the latest anti-abortion legislation in Texas and approves of upholding Roe v. Wade. The poll, conducted jointly by the Washington Post and ABC News, showed respondents voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin that the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade should be upheld, with 60% voting “uphold” over “overturn.”
