Tubman lantern lights the way to Auburn historic attractions

You’ve heard of Finger Lakes wine trails, the Cheese Trail, maybe the Sweet Treats Trail.

The newest Finger Lakes trail is guided by Harriet Tubman’s lantern. It’s Harriet’s Lantern Trail. The Citizen reports the trail uses QR codes to guide the way to Auburn’s historic attractions.

Trail users can begin at the Equal Rights Heritage Center and find “lantern” QR codes to light their way at attractions like the Seward House Museum, Case Research Laboratory and, of course, the Harriet Tubman Home.

Participants can photograph trail attractions and get a reward for visiting all of them. The trail uses a downloadable app. Find out more at visitAuburn.com or stop by the Heritage Center.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).