MJ Williams and Alex Baptiste ruled out as injury-hit Bolton take on Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Bolton head into Tuesday’s League One home clash against Doncaster with MJ Williams and Alex Baptiste the latest players to have joined their considerable injury list.

Midfielder Williams and defender Baptiste sustained a dislocated shoulder and a knee ligament injury respectively in the 1-0 loss at Wycombe on Saturday.

Boss Ian Evatt revealed after the game that Josh Sheehan had ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the FA Cup loss at Stockport three days earlier and was set to miss the rest of the season.

Bolton also have Gethin Jones, Amadou Bakayoko, Andrew Tutte and Harry Brockbank unavailable, but Eoin Doyle, who has been recovering from a calf injury, could make a return to action.

Doncaster midfielder John Bostock is another player who will not be involved at the University of Bolton Stadium, having sustained a foot issue in the goalless draw with Lincoln last time out.

And Rovers manager Richie Wellens confirmed there were two further unnamed players that featured against the Imps also ruled out by injury.

Matt Smith is able to return after serving a suspension and goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg may be back in action after illness.

The game is set to come too soon for Ben Close and Jordy Hiwula to make their comebacks.

