Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County CEO asks Fitchburg to rename City Hall after former mayor

FITCHBURG, Wis. – The CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is asking Fitchburg City Council to rename City Hall in honor of a former mayor.

In an open letter, Michael Johnson recommended the Council rename the building after Frances Huntley-Cooper.

Huntley-Cooper served as Fitchburg mayor from 1991 to 1993.

She is the first and only African-American woman elected to run a Wisconsin city.

Huntley-Cooper also served as an Alderwoman and a delegate to multiple Democratic National Conventions.

She also has a long career with community organizations and social services including the YWCA and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

“I’m encouraging you to honor her legacy by approving this request,” Johnson said. “Thus recognizing her contributions as a representative of the African American community.”

Johnson is asking the building be renamed the Frances Huntley-Cooper Municipal Building.

