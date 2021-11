On Nov. 26, KeSPA [Korea e-Sports Association] announced that the 2021 LoL KeSPA Cup ULSAN will be held from Dec. 10-12, over the span of three days and as an offline event. This year’s tournament is co-hosted by KeSPA and the city of Ulsan and will be the first year as a global tournament that will have other Asian teams participating in the tournament. It'll also be the first year that'll mark the absence of all the LCK teams.

