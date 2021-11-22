ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Literary Couple Establishes UM Native American Visiting Writer Fund

By Anne James
 6 days ago
MISSOULA – Native American voices will enjoy a greater prominence at the University of Montana thanks to a new visiting writer fund established by Lois Welch to honor her late husband, acclaimed author James Welch. UM will use the James and Lois Welch Distinguished Native American Visiting Writer Fund...

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

