ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Prairie Wife’s Pear Cranberry Pie Is The Perfect Thanksgiving Dessert

By Prairie Wife
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I first came across this recipe for Pear Cranberry Pie in the November 2008 Issue of Good Housekeeping. I am a pie lover (I learned the art of making the perfect pie crust from Ma) and so is The Cowboy, but I sometimes get tired of the same old apple or...

catcountry1029.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Dessert#Thanksgiving#Rhubarb Pie#Strawberry Pie#Food Drink#Prairie Wife#Pear Cranberry Pie#Cowboy#Good Housekeeping
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Restaurant Breaks Record for Thanksgiving Orders

During the height of the pandemic, catering companies came to the rescue, providing meals for families whose traditions were upended. This year, one locally owned restaurant tells us business is even better now that people are back at the dinner table. Smokey John’s BBQ in Dallas was one of several...
AOL Corp

Is It Safe to Eat Expired Eggs?

There are two types of people: those who throw food away the minute it passes its expiration date, and those who proudly break open expired cans, polish off languishing leftovers, and chow takeout boxes with mysterious origins. I’m definitely in the former camp, except when it comes to one type of food: eggs.
AGRICULTURE
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie sells out in hours

The Reese's Thanksgiving Pie from Hershey (HSY) is taking the internet by storm. The solid peanut butter and chocolate pie, essentially a ginormous 9-inch wide, 3.4 pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, debuted on Monday, but sold out almost immediately. Only 3,000 of the coveted pies were available for purchase on...
FOOD & DRINKS
brproud.com

Elsie’s Plate & Pie bakes over 1,000 pies for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For the owner of Elsie’s Plate and Pie, the business looks a little different this Thanksgiving season. Elsie’s Plate and Pie owner, Paul Dupre, says in the four years they’ve been in business, the pies have become a community favorite, especially during Thanksgiving. “We weren’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy