ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kobe Bryant Refused to Lose His Edge Against a Fellow NBA Legend Even at the End of Their Careers: ‘I’m Still Trying to Bust Your Ass’

By Martin Fenn
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter are two of the most notable NBA stars of the 2000s. Both routinely competed for scoring titles and dazzled fans with high-flying acrobatics, especially earlier in their respective careers. They also cultivated a friendship over multiple decades, though old age did not prevent Bryant from maintaining...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Bryant Tears Up Remembering Her "Perfect Date" Kobe Bryant: "I Love You"

Vanessa Bryant got emotional about her late husband, Kobe Bryant, during her acceptance speech at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala on Saturday. Vanessa was a recipient of the giving tree award for her contribution to the organization. The last time she attended the gala in person was with Kobe in November 2019 shortly before his sudden death.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant's Epic Response After Dwyane Wade Broke His Nose: "I'll See You In A Couple Days."

3x NBA Champion Dwyane Wade made many friends over his 16-year career. Among them was Kobe Bean Bryant, who also happened to be his competitor. While the two never teamed up or joined forces, their many battles on the court resulted in some great moments, and Wade was kind of enough to share one such moment during a recent interview with The Washington Post.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vince Carter
thesource.com

Kobe Bryant’s Early Years Chronicled in New ‘I AM KOBE’ Podcast

Diversion Podcasts and iHeartRadio have launched the I AM KOBE podcast, hosted by Philadelphia journalist and author Mike Sielski. The 12-episode series reveals intimate, never-before-heard tapes of Kobe Bryant as a teenager, exploring his thoughts, his dreams, and his goals. Some tapes are from when Kobe was a senior in high school, some are from the weeks after he graduated high school and some are from his first season with the Lakers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Aau#Vc#Air Canada
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen On His Relationship With Dennis Rodman: “I Still Hang With Dennis. I Still Enjoy Dennis Today… As Much As I Did As A Teammate.”

While Scottie Pippen's relationship with Michael Jordan is coming to the light now, one relationship we don't know much about is Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Given their positions in the Chicago Bulls, their dynamic didn't get a lot of attention and spotlight, especially during 'The Last Dance' docuseries. Obviously, winning...
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
New York Post

Draymond Green on ending feud with Charles Barkley: I wanted to ‘kick his ass’

Draymond Green wanted to kick Charles Barkley’s ass, but found himself disarmed. When his microphone wasn’t malfunctioning on Monday night’s Manningcast – ESPN2’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli Manning – the Warriors forward was asked about squashing his beef with Sir Charles. The two had traded a number of barbs back and forth in the media.
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

175K+
Followers
23K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy