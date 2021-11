Will the all-new all-electric 2023 Subaru Solterra be safe and reliable? Here is why Subaru has an advantage over all other new EVs. The 2023 Subaru Solterra is an all-new model, which could mean it may have reliability problems. Consumer Report's proprietary analysis says a vehicle is most reliable when it gets to the final year of the model's run because most of the "bugs" have been fixed. With an all-new vehicle like Solterra, a car is generally the least reliable in the first year of being manufactured.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO