You’ve seen the incredible Instagram snaps of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver from the upcoming film, House of Gucci. You’ve even gotten a glimpse of the glamped-up wedding dress Mother Monster wore for the recreation of her character’s 1973 nuptials to Guccio Gucci’s grandson. But how much do you really know about the real-life couple that inspired the flick? After all, Maurizio Gucci, who met his fateful demise in 1995 at the hands of a hitman that ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani was convicted of hiring to kill him, didn’t always have such a tumultuous relationship with her. Before things took a turn, they were actually a “beautiful couple,” by Reggiani's own account.

