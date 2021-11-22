Meeting scheduled for discussion on Oakland Gravel Road recycling drop-off center

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility is seeking feedback from anyone interested in the proposed recycling drop-off center at the intersection of Oakland Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive.

Recycling drop-off center locations and the new proposed site near Paris Road and Oakland Gravel Road.

Anyone interested to go to the meeting, it will be at the 1A/1B conference rooms at City Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials report the proposed recycling drop-off center could include up to 10 receptacles for fiber and plastics/tin/steel in an enclosed area similar to the drop-off sites on State Farm Parkway and on the South Providence outer road just north of Nifong Boulevard.

Investment for this project is estimated at $325,000, funded through Solid Waste Enterprise Revenues.

