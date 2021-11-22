ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina startup lands 'Shark Tank' deal

By Jen Wilson
Triangle Business Journal
 6 days ago
Another Charlotte-area company has landed a deal with investors on the TV show "Shark Tank." The founders of Mooresville-based startup Sheets...

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

