The Cincinnati Bearcats, their fans, and fans of College Football Playoff chaos, finally got their moment on Tuesday. The Bearcats climbed into the number four spot, making them one of four teams in the College Football Playoff if it started this week. However, FOX College Football analyst, Joel Klatt, has a few words of caution to share with Cincinnati and those rooting for them.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO