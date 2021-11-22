ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

What is the next step for NAR?

By Sarahi De La Cuesta
Housing Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Q&A, Senior Real Estate Reporter Matthew Blake gives HW+ members the inside scoop on what happened at NAR‘s annual conference. Blake breaks down his biggest takeaways from the conference as well as what realtors should expect from the NAR agenda next year. The Q&A was hosted in the HW+...

www.housingwire.com

Housing Wire

RE/MAX Gold Nation’s James O’Bryon on growing a top real estate brokerage

If you added up the impact that HousingWire’s Vanguard winners have had on the industry, you’d likely have a comprehensive list of the initiatives that have moved markets forward. These are the leaders who have dreamt, shaped and molded a better way to execute the home-buying journey. From injecting technology into the mortgage process to redefining the real estate agent and home shopper relationship, these leaders have laid the foundations for millions of homeowners. HousingWire sat down with three of these leaders: James O’Bryon, RE/MAX Gold Nation CEO, Cathleen Schreiner Gates, SimpleNexus CEO, and Phil Shoemaker, Homepoint president of originations, to learn more about the housing trends they’re closely watching, what they think will define 2022 and what they hope people remember them for when they retire.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

How one company aims to put lenders at the forefront of online home search

HW Media CEO Clayton Collins recently spoke with Ernie Graham, CEO and Co-founder at Homebot, to dive into what it really means for mortgage professionals to create clients for life, and how Homebot is doing that through the entire home-buying process, starting with home search. “It means keeping the loan...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

What does mortgage tech disruption actually look like? SimpleNexus’ Cathleen Schreiner Gates answers

REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Opinion: CRA for IMBs won’t work as advertised

The state of New York recently adopted legislation applying the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) to nonbank mortgage lenders, also known as independent mortgage banks (IMBs). This comes after similar action by Illinois. While driven by good intentions, these new requirements are likely to be ineffective and counterproductive — and there are better ways to achieve those intentions.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Homepoint’s Phil Shoemaker: Lessons from a tech-based mortgage leader

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Housing Wire

How to help homeowners make the most of home equity

As home equity reached another record high this year, mortgage companies have a big opportunity to help homeowners understand how to better manage or leverage their home’s equity to improve their housing and overall financial outlook. Even as rates are slowly beginning to increase, cash-out refinancing options are still a...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Logan Mohtashami on existing home sales, mortgage rates

Today’s HousingWire Daily begins the Rundown miniseries, hosted by HousingWire’s Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami. In this episode, Mohtashami discusses his latest HW+ article, which examines the National Association of Realtors’ existing home sales report showing another beat of estimates. According to Mohtashami, existing home sales growth...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Housing Wire

Inside the Realogy-Blackstone iBuying venture

Realogy says it is real serious about its two-year-old iBuying division, RealSure. “Our RealSure investment will step up meaningfully in Q4 as we continue to scale, launch this new product, expand our direct-to-consumer marketing and substantially build out the business and the team even more under Katie’s leadership,” Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider said on the company’s earnings call earlier this month.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

For Americans, convenience of buy-now-pay-later services come with risks

Krista Michels can't get enough of the online services that allow American shoppers to pay for everything from Christmas presents to monthly bills without fees, known as "buy now, pay later." "I'm kind of addicted now," said the young mother in Washington state. She first turned to these solutions offered at check-out stores or online to rebuild her credit rating, which was too low to access a traditional credit card. Michels now uses them whenever possible, at the supermarket or to pay her internet bills.
ROSEMEAD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Stressful City To Buy A House

The U.S. housing market is on fire, driven by a rising stock market, low mortgage rates, and a new ability of millions of American’s to relocate. According to the carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index, home prices nationwide rose 19.8% in August, compared to the same month last year. Among the 20 cities tracked by […]
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Mortgage rates remain stuck at 3.10%

Mortgage rates remained at 3.10% in the week ending Nov. 24, according to the latest Freddie Mac PMMS mortgage report. A year ago at this time, the average 30-year fixed-rate loan averaged just 2.72%. Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said interest rate volatility has been low, despite the noise...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Mortgage apps rise despite higher interest rates

Mortgage applications increased 1.8% for the week ending Nov. 19, despite higher rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey published on Wednesday. The increase was mainly driven by the purchase index growing by 4.7% from the previous week, on a seasonally adjusted basis. Concurrently, the refinance index grew by 0.4% from the week prior.
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Guaranteed Rate’s Shant Banosian clears $2B in originations in 2021

Guaranteed Rate’s Shant Banosian has topped his record-setting 2020 in a big way: year-to-date, the loan officer has funded a whopping $2 billion in total origination volume, the lender announced on Tuesday. The figure is believed to be a record for a retail loan originator. Banosian, who has several dozen...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Existing home sales now outperforming

The National Association of Realtors‘ existing home sales report for October came in at a solid beat of estimates at 6.34 million. This number is above my trend sales peak of 6.2 million and that means we have had back-to-back existing home sales prints of over 6.2 million. Early in the year, I had discussed that if existing home sales stay in a range between 5.84 million and 6.2 million, that would mean it’s a good year for housing demand.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

NAR REACH Innovation Rally: NAR REACH Class of 2021

In the above session from Inman Connect Las Vegas 2021, Global Head of Community Laura Monroe treats you to a lightning round of top solutions from the NAR REACH tech accelerator– designed to help launch and accelerate the most promising new technology companies in the real estate and adjacent industries through an intensive event-based program.
BUSINESS

