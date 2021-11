The Laker School District will be holding an open house Thursday so people can learn more about its new SAIL academy. The open house will be held Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m. “SAIL stands for student apprenticeships and individualized learning,” said Caitlin Stone-Webber, director of the SAIL Academy. “What that means is our students are able to choose their own road maps for their education. We sit down and talk about their post-school goals, their strengths and weaknesses, what they’d like to do long term. Hopefully, we’ll be able to set them up with an apprenticeship or a work-based learning placement, where they can get work experience in the field they’d like to go into.

