Riley County EMS takes two to hospital after house fire

Manhattan firefighters assess the damage Saturday after a fire at 2025 Tecumseh Road that led to an occupant and a firefighter being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Manhattan Fire Department

Riley County EMS took two people to Ascension Via Christi Hospital after a house fire Saturday evening in central Manhattan.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5:34 p.m. Saturday at 2025 Tecumseh Road. Upon arrival, crews found a single-story house that had fire coming out of the front and rear of the building.

The department said crews made an “aggressive attack” on the fire, completed a search and controlled the fire within 20 minutes.

The one-story house had five occupants. Riley County EMS transported one of the occupants, who was outside of the structure upon firefighters’ arrival, to Ascension Via Christi for smoke inhalation. EMS also transported a firefighter, who was injured on the scene, to Ascension Via Christi. They both were treated and released.

Officials estimated a loss of $80,000 to contents and $115,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as Randy Staulbaumer of Seneca.

The house at 2031 Tecumseh also suffered exterior fire damage estimated at $2,500.

Officials said the fire cause is under investigation. Investigators from the Manhattan Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office remained on the scene Monday.

While on scene at the Tecumseh Road fire, crews responded to 1327 Houston Street Apt. 2 for a report of a structure fire. Crews found a small fire in a basement stairwell and extinguished it.

Officials estimated the damage to the structure at $500. They reported no injuries.

Firefighters said improperly disposed smoking materials caused the fire.