NFL

Texans’ Jordan Jenkins out at least two weeks with torn PCL

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
Houston Texans defensive end Jordan Jenkins (50) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14). Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Texans edge rusher Jordan Jenkins will be out for at least a little while (Twitter link via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790). Jenkins has been diagnosed with a torn PCL, per head coach David Culley, which will rule him out for a minimum of two weeks. Surgery is also a possibility, and that would likely rule him out for the year.

Jenkins, a 2016 third-round pick of the Jets, joined up with the Texans in March. His two-year, $6M deal will keep him under club control for 2022, though the Texans could cut him to save $3M with just $500K in dead money.

Jenkins compiled 22.5 sacks in his previous five seasons with the Jets, including 15 sacks between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He was also healthy for the most part, missing just eight games in that stretch. While he took a step back in 2020 with career-lows in tackles (32) and sacks (2), the Texans saw him as a cost-effective addition to their overhauled defense.

To date, Jenkins has logged eight games with the Texans as a reserve. All together, he’s recorded 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss with Culley and Co.

While they’ve lost Jenkins for a bit, the Texans did manage to beat the Titans 22-13 on Sunday. Now stationed at 2-8, they’ll try for their first winning streak of the year against the Jets on Sunday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Jenkins
Person
David Culley
Person
Aaron Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#Pcl#American Football#Jets#Culley And Co
