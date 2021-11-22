“It was magical”: Bogus Basin opens hike park

To kick off Idaho’s ski and snowboard season, Bogus Basin opened up its Hike Park on Saturday. It’s an early-season terrain park that is bringing the hype to skiers and snowboarders as they gear up for the winter season. “Today it’s magical man, that is all I can say,”...
Tragic news came out of Brighton, Utah this week as a 55-year-old father of six has passed after a skiing accident. Per the Daily Mail, Lee Draper was at the Brighton Ski Resort when the tragedy occurred. Draper was an experienced skier, which makes the skiing accident all the more devastating.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bart the Bear II, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ ‘Evan Almighty,’ and more, has passed away. The Vital Ground Foundation announced Bart’s passing on their website, saying his “spirit lifted silently and naturally from the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week.” The foundation says the 21-year-old had seen a decline in his health this year. Daniel Creek is located in Heber, about 45 miles south-southeast of Salt Lake City in the Wasatch Mountains.
The 38th edition of “Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights” opens with 600,000 bulbs at Rocky Ridge County Park on Friday. As in recent years, to avoid lines and traffic, timed-entry tickets are required ahead of your visit. The display will be open from November 26 through December 30...
Your natural outdoor spa awaits! Montecito Hot Springs, also known as Hot Springs Canyon, is a deserted hot springs resort from the 1800s located in the coastal mountains of San Padres. Today, the property is managed by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County with hikers making their way through the picturesque surroundings to the canyon. T he only remnants of the original hot springs resort are the stone ruins and exotic fauna and flora, which are now landmarks along the trail. Although, the cascading aqua pools of naturally heated water are really the main attraction—especially as winter creeps in.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin is hosting a job fair on Nov. 20th to find new winter employees. "A range of full-time, part-time, weekend and holiday-only positions are available," Bogus Basin said. They are hiring for positions including instructors, vendors and laborers. Employees get an all-access season pass to...
PELHAM – In the morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 13, hikers gathered at Oak Mountain State Park’s North Trailhead to take part in a guided hike through the park to admire the fall foliage. The crisp cool air was welcomed as the hike through OMSP’s White Trail began. OMSP is...
Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoag Ave., North Easton, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Come and hike under a Full Beaver or Frost Moon. We will be hiking about 5 miles on mainly wide flat trails between and around 2 large ponds. In the past we have seen the Full Moon about 90% of the time. It is a wonderous site over the water and meadows. Sturdy Hiking Shoes are a must for the Fall conditions on these sometimes wet and slippery trails. Additional Equipment may be required under changing weather conditions. This trip is not Appropriate for pets. Because of the small Parking area we are limited to 20 participants. Please include in your Registration Email the following information: 1) Date of the Hike you wish to attend. ( I list multiple hikes) 2) Your contact number 3) A description of your latest Hiking experiences.
There’d been a big rain, the kind of rain Californians have been desperate for. But as I drove through Fruitvale, my mental compass set on Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park in the Oakland Hills, I was cursing the storm’s timing, worrying it had washed away the reason for my trip — my third visit in the past few days.
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks offer an alternative to Black Friday shopping or simply a chance to walk off some of that Thanksgiving meal with After Thanksgiving Hikes on Friday, Nov. 26 at parks across the state. The hikes can be guided or self-directed. They vary from easy strolls to...
Darien Center, N.Y. —— Six Flags Darien Lake, The Thrill Capital of New York, is excited to announce an all-NEW Holiday tradition, the Magic of Lights drive-through experience. The theme park will be all decked out and shining bright this holiday season from November 19 through January 2, 2022. This 1.25-mile magical route winds guests through the park and campground from the comfort and warmth of their own cars. and will be overflowing with spectacular lighting displays that bring favorite holiday themes and characters to life.
BOISE, Idaho — Thanksgiving is thought of as a day to gather with family and friends; for some, it's also the start of ski season. Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson said Wednesday that he's confident some of the mountain recreation area's trails will be open come Thanksgiving and that we could even see a few trails open before that.
Drive-thru safari and rides? Not this time thank you, we're going to the Lantern Festival. West Midland Safari Park has created something beautiful and unique with this autumn event. It's light, bright and magical – and not just for kids. Imagine the dark nights lit up by 1,000 intricately designed...
Registration is required for this activity. We'll explore Alley Pond Park, which offers glimpses into New York's geologic past, its colonial history, and its current conservation efforts. Because of its glacier-formed moraine, the park has numerous unique natural features, like its freshwater and saltwater wetlands, tidal flats, meadows, and forests, which create a diverse ecosystem and support abundant bird life. Hike plan: Leader's choice of trails. *Distance is 6 miles *You must be able to walk at a Vigorous (brisk, firm pace) 3-4 miles per hour. *We will hike some of the wooded trails with hills. *Bring water and snack *Wear hiking boots Where: Meeting at entrance to the parking lot at Springfield Blvd & 76th Ave, Queens, NY 11364 How to get here? use map to plan bus route or drive to free parking lot. https://www.google.com/maps/place/40%C2%B044'24.6%22N+73%C2%B044'56.7%22W/@40.7401784,-73.7512624,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x9e05574351fcbdf1!8m2!3d40.7401744!4d-73.7490737 AMC rating: Vigorous: 6 miles AMC Hiking code: 3C6 COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
MARSHALL, Texas — If you have never been to Marshall around the holiday season, visitors and residents call it magical. The city's newest attraction, Piney Park, is preparing for its grand opening set for Thursday, Nov. 18, at 600 Martin Lake Dr. Natalie Stanley, one member of the two-family team...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin is hiring for the 2021-22 season. A spokesperson says each winter, the non-profit recreation area hires 500 employees. The resort hosted a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 20 to recruit more employees. The job fair was held at the downtown sales office at 2600 N Bogus Basin Road.
Sassafras Trail, a new 2.3-mile multi-use loop, was recently unveiled at Paris Mountain State Park!. The trail travels across a new addition to the State Park, a 160-acre property purchased by Friends of Paris Mountain State Park in 2015 and protected through a conservation easement by Upstate Forever in 2018. Funding from the South Carolina Conservation Bank and generous contributions from the community helped make this project possible.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that uphill access will open at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Uphill access closes when the ski area’s lifts start spinning for the day. An uphill access pass is required to ascend the mountain. The pass is free to A-Basin season passholders and costs $79 for non-passholders. Of that cost, $10 will go to the National Forest Foundation.
