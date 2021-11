Chef Serge with Vibrant Occasions Catering shares some of his cooking secrets for making a delicious holiday meal that doesn't revolve around turkey. Score the fat cap in a criss cross fashion. Rub olive oil over the prime rib. Rub seasonings into the meat and crust the prime rib with the flour. Let marinade in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight. Place on a roasting rack inside a roasting pan. Cook 250 deg in a conventional oven (225 deg in a convection oven) for approximately 3 hours, or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees. General rule is 30 min per lbs. Take Prime rib out and preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Return the prime rib to the oven for approximately 10 min until it forms a crust. Check temperature - 130 degrees for rare, 135-140 degrees medium rare. Let rest for 20 min and serve.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO