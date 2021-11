ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With 111,000-plus fans turning Michigan Stadium into a bowl of deafening roars on Saturday, communication was already going to be a challenge. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said the issue was even more pronounced than it should have been. As he tried to explain his perspective on a 42-27 loss to the Wolverines on Saturday, Stroud did say he lost his voice early this week.

