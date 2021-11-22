ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden taps Powell, Brainard to lead Fed

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4W7s_0d48Xf3C00

President Biden said Monday he renominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to preserve the “stability and independence” of the central bank as the U.S. faces challenges on the road to a full economic recovery.

Biden announced Monday he would nominate Powell, a Republican, for another four-year team leading the Fed board of governors despite pressure from the left to replace him. The president also nominated Fed Governor Lael Brainard, the only Democrat on the Fed board and the favorite among liberals to replace Powell, to serve as vice chair.

“I believe having Fed leadership with broad bipartisan support is important, especially now in such a politically divided nation,” said Biden, flanked by Powell and Brainard, in Monday remarks at the White House.

“In times like these we need steady, tested, principled leadership at the Fed. We need people with sound judgment and proven courage to preserve the independence of the Fed. And we need people of character and integrity, who can be trusted to keep their focus on the right long-term goals for our country. I'm confident Jay and Lael are those people,” Biden continued.

Former President Trump tapped Powell to chair the Fed in 2017, five years after he was appointed to the Fed board by former President Obama . He previously served as a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Treasury under secretary for domestic finance under George H.W. Bush, an investment banker, private equity partner and lawyer.

Brainard was also nominated to the Fed by Obama in 2014 after serving as his Treasury under secretary for international affairs. She was also a top economic and trade advisor to former President Clinton.

Biden had spent weeks quietly mulling whether to renominate Powell or replace him with Brainard, sharing little insight into the parameters for his pick. Until his announcement Monday, the president said little beyond stressing the importance of Fed independence, drawing a sharp distinction between himself and his predecessor.

While Trump nominated Powell to lead the Fed in 2017, he spent most of his presidency berating him for refusing to manipulate the value of the dollar to boost the White House’s trade battles with China and Europe. Trump once compared Powell disfavorably to Chinese President Xi Jinping and frequently threatened to fire him, but the Fed chair largely ignored the president’s attacks.

Biden cited Powell’s refusal to bend to Trump’s will as proof of his independence as he faces another crucial test: the ongoing surge of inflation.

Consumer prices rose by 6.2 percent in the year leading into October, the fastest annual rate in 30 years, due largely to supply chain snarls and other pandemic-related constraints. While unemployment, economic growth, consumer spending and corporate profits have all recovered substantially, higher consumer prices have spurred intense pressure on both the White House and Fed.

Biden touted the broader strength of the U.S. economy and praised both Powell and Brainard for stifling the initial blow of the pandemic and supporting a strong recovery. He noted that while most countries are struggling with higher inflation, none is doing so with a stronger economy than the U.S.

“Like every country in the world, we have to deal with these issues of rising costs. But let’s remember, we have the skill and tools to get it under control. While other countries are stumbling out of this pandemic, we're racing ahead,” Biden said, arguing the U.S. can attack inflation “from a position of strength.”

While Biden emphasized the importance of independence when renominating Powell, his decision also cements a general alignment between the White House and Fed on how to tackle inflation and foster a full recovery.

Powell, like Biden, expects inflation to ease as the supply chain disruptions and pandemic-related constraints on the labor force continue to fade. He has also warned against pulling back on stimulus too quickly and abruptly while millions of Americans have yet to return to the workforce.

“Jay is a believer in the benefits of what economists call maximum employment. That's an economy where companies have to compete to attract workers, instead of workers competing with each other for jobs,” Biden said.

Under Powell, the Fed adopted a strategy that called for holding off on interest rate hikes until inflation was on track to run above its 2 percent annual target. The new approach was intended to make sure the job market and wage growth to become as strong as possible before the Fed stepped in to slow the economy.

“Jay undertook a landmark review to reinforce the Federal Reserve's mission toward delivering full employment. “We’re making strong progress toward that goal now and believe Jay is the right person to see us through and finish that effort. while also addressing the threat of inflation.”

Though most economists expect the recent surge of inflation to fade, high price growth has tested the Fed’s commitment to its new approach and boosted pressure on the bank to act.

While many Republican lawmakers and some moderate Democrats have questioned the Fed’s new approach to inflation, most are expected to back Powell. He was confirmed with 84 votes in 2018 and should face little trouble winning another term, even in a polarized Senate split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.

Biden’s decision to embrace continuity also gives him a chance to make deeper changes to the Fed board. With Brainard tapped to replace Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, another Trump-appointed Republican, the president will have three vacant positions on the seven-person Fed board to fill by January.

Along with Clarida’s spot, Biden can name a new member of the Fed board to replace Fed Governor Randal Quarles, the former Fed vice chair of supervision who will leave the bank next month. There is also a vacant seat on the Fed board left unfilled by Trump.

“While Jay and Lael bring continuity stability to the Fed, my additions will bring new perspectives and new voices. I also pledge that my additions will bring new diversity to the Fed, which is much needed and long overdue in my view,” Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Xi Jinping
Biloxi Sun Herald

Stocks move higher after Biden taps Powell for new Fed term

Stocks are moving solidly higher in early trading on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week. Markets were reassured after President Joe Biden said he would nominate Jerome Powell for a second four-year term at the helm of the Federal Reserve, a vote of confidence in Powell’s handling of central bank policies during the brutal disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The dollar also strengthened against other currencies and the price of gold, a haven for when investors feel anxious, fell. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in the early going, and the Nasdaq was up 0.6%.
STOCKS
wibqam.com

Fed’s Bostic: Powell, Brainard appointments remove uncertainty for Fed

(Reuters) – Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Monday President Joe Biden’s decision to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chair removes uncertainty for policymakers and is a “helpful” development as they approach some critical decisions. “This decision really does take some uncertainty out of...
POLITICS
abc27 News

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Europe#Federal Reserve Chair#Republican#Democrat#Treasury
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Guardian

Democrats need to admit that inflation is real – or voters will turn on them

Inflation is rapidly becoming a problem for the Democratic party and President Joe Biden. They need to get a grip on it before it imperils their wider agenda and sinks their chances of keeping control of Congress in the midterm elections next year. As they think about how to address it, one thing is certain: what they’ve been doing so far isn’t working. A recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation, and the same number consider the issue “very important” in their evaluations of his presidency. Among those Americans concerned about the state of the economy, nearly nine in 10 ranked inflation as a reason why. Clearly something has to change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Trump says he ‘never’ considered war with China, fumes over Milley in email

Donald Trump turned Black Friday into Flashback Friday. The former president sent out an email blast saying he “never” considered launching a war with China and that Gen. Mark Milley “should be tried for treason” if he phoned the Chinese military to promise advance warning of a US attack. The...
POTUS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

395K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy