Chris Jones Shines in the Chiefs 19-9 Victory over the Cowboys

RJ Bell: "Summer line for Kanas City vs. Dallas was Kansas City -7.5, so over a touchdown before the season started. Now, the look-ahead line is Kansas City -2.5. So Vegas is saying these are even teams, with Kansas City homefield giving them the 2.5. This last weekend, both Kansas City and Dallas looked great. I still think this line is exploitable because, if you look at this season, who could say that Kansas City is as good as Dallas? The only thing I hate about this is that Dallas is a team that I'm looking to fade. I think their defense is hugely overrated. Whoever wins this game, I'm looking to fade next week. I still want to play Dallas, but maybe this will give me a chance to see the Chiefs for one more week, and I'll look to fade them next week. I just don't get, if it was as easy as what we saw last night, why did it take the Chiefs so long to cover the spread like this?"

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO