Purdue Women's Basketball: Boilers disappoint at home for first loss

By ROCKET HAVERLAND Staff Reporter
 5 days ago
Sophomore guard Madison Layden dribbles past Dayton guard Jenna Giacone. Layden scored 10 points and recorded 6 assists. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

After three straight wins to start the year, the Purdue women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night against the University of Dayton.

The Boilermakers (3-1) were out-rebounded, out-shot and out-blocked as they lost by 16 points at home.

Sophomore guard Madison Layden, who leads the Boilermakers in assists, points and rebounds, was neutralized by the Flyers (3-1). Layden went 2-for-11 from the field and only grabbed three rebounds during her team-high 37 minutes on the court.

The Atlantic 10 opponent only had one loss on the year against Duke coming into West Lafayette. The Flyers were led by senior guard Erin Whalen, who scored a massive 26 points and eight rebounds.

Even with their height advantage, the Boilermakers were out-rebounded 41-30, but kept the game close up until seven minutes left in the third quarter.

After sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle scored on a layup, assisted by senior guard Cassidy Hardin the Boilers were within 1 point.

But a foul on Kyle, a missed layup by Layden, a turnover by senior guard Cassidy Hardin and then six more consecutive missed shots found the Boilers down 15 points in just four minutes.

Head coach Katie Gearlds could not reclaim any momentum after that point. Even after a four-minute stretch in which Dayton only scored 3 points, the Boilers failed to capitalize, missing four layups.

Purdue has a considerably easier matchup Monday as it takes on Marshall at home. But after Marshall, the Boilermakers play a four game stretch against ranked opponents.

The team is looking down the barrel of No. 22 West Virginia, No. 18 Georgia Tech, No. 21 Ohio State and No. 3 Maryland before the end of the semester. With those opponents in mind, the loss to Dayton may point to needed improvements by the team.

Head coach Katie Gearlds will look to fix the rebounding and scoring issues presented during this game heading into the tough stretch of games.

Even with the disappointing performance from the team there were still a few highlights on the team. Kyle had an outstanding performance, scoring a team-high 20 points off of 14 shots and eight rebounds. Also, junior guard Abbey Ellis grabbed the team four offensive rebounds which is rendered even more impressive given her 5-foot-6-inch stature.

The team will look to rebound from Saturday's loss Monday night against Marshall at Mackey Arena. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on BTN+.

11/27/21 No. 11 Nebraska 3, No 6. Purdue 1

Purdue volleyball's nine-match winning streak came to a close with a 3-1 loss to No. 11 Nebraska Saturday night in Holloway Gymnasium. No. 6 Purdue is now 23-6 on the season and 15-5 in Big Ten. Errors hampered Purdue throughout the game as a 0.023 and -0.56 hitting percentage in the first and second set lead to 25-21 and 25-10 losses. The Boilers regained momentum in the third set, winning 25-22, but errors would continue to plague them in the fourth set, resulting in a 25-15 loss.
Purdue Men's Basketball: Larger than life

In 1958, a fraternity at MIT measured the Harvard Bridge. They didn't measure the bridge in feet, meters or even light years. They measured the bridge in "Smoots," the height of then-student Oliver Smoot. He stood at 5-foot-7-inches. The bridge measured to be 364.4 smoots. After a 20-point outing in...
11/27/21 Purdue 44, Indiana 7

Purdue football reclaims the Old Oaken Bucket with a dominant 44-7 win over Indiana. Purdue never trailed throughout the game as the advance to 8-4 on the year and 6-3 in Big Ten play. Purdue dominated both sides of the ball throughout the game, racking up 447 yards of offense while holding Indiana to 205. In their final games at Ross-Ade Stadium, fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns while junior wide receiver David Bell caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Purdue will now play a bowl game for the first time since 2018.
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Seniors gear up for final Ross-Ade appearance

Saturday will be the last day playing at Ross-Ade for many seniors on the Purdue football offense. The Boilermaker (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) offense has achieved feats many did not believe were conceivable. The unit has outscored the likes of Michigan State and Iowa and even on their worst days, they put up the second-most points against Ohio State that any team has been able to all year.
Purdue's David Bell finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Purdue wide receiver David Bell has been named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, recognizing college football's most outstanding FBS receiver, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced this week. The Big Ten Conference leader in receptions and receiving yards, Bell joins Taylor Stubblefield (2004) as the only Boilermakers to be...
