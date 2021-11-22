Prevail Bank to match donations to Wausau’s warming center

Prevail Bank is encouraging the Wausau community to donate to the Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center in an effort to raise awareness of homelessness in Marathon County.

The warming center provides a warm, safe environment for up to 25 adults, in addition to a nightly hot meal and carry-out breakfast.

You can drop off monetary donations to Prevail Bank in Wausau at 900 S. 17th Ave. by Dec. 17 and Prevail Bank will match all donations up to a total of $1,000.

Prevail Bank will also match all donations up to $1,000 total at its other locations. Each location is supporting the following organization:

The Baraboo location will collect donations for the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree .

. The Eau Claire location will collect donations for the Christmas is for Children program.