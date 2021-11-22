ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Prevail Bank to match donations to Wausau’s warming center

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Prevail Bank is encouraging the Wausau community to donate to the Catholic Charities’ Wausau Community Warming Center in an effort to raise awareness of homelessness in Marathon County.

The warming center provides a warm, safe environment for up to 25 adults, in addition to a nightly hot meal and carry-out breakfast.

You can drop off monetary donations to Prevail Bank in Wausau at 900 S. 17th Ave. by Dec. 17 and Prevail Bank will match all donations up to a total of $1,000.

Prevail Bank will also match all donations up to $1,000 total at its other locations. Each location is supporting the following organization:

  • The Baraboo location will collect donations for the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree.
  • The Eau Claire location will collect donations for the Christmas is for Children program.
  • The Marshfield location will collect money for the Ronald McDonald House.
  • The Medford location will collect donations for the Taylor County Supportive Housing project.
  • The Owen location will collect donations for the W-O-W Kids’ Meals program. Prevail Bank, as well as the Owen-Withee Lions Club, will match all donations up to $1,000!
  • The Phillips location will collect donations for the Santa’s Elves Foundation.
  • The Stevens Point location will collect donations for the United Way of Portage County.
  • The Wisconsin Rapids location will collect donations for Park Place Adult Day Services.

