As I write this, grief lies heavy on the literary community while word makes its way around that our beloved poet, teacher and friend Robert Bly has passed from this life. There's no gauging the depth of gratitude we owe to Robert for the great gifts with which he was so generous during his long career as poet, provocateur and mentor. Properly honoring him will be a task for each of us to take up in our own way for the foreseeable future.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO