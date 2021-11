KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — The family of a toddler found wandering the hallways of a Saginaw County hotel has been located. About 5:43 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, the girl was found walking through the second-floor halls of Country Inn & Suites, 2222 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and, with hotel staff, went room to room trying to find the girl’s family.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO