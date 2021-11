KALAMAZOO, MI – Police on Thursday, Nov. 25, arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle who fled police and crashed. Kalamazoo police spotted the stolen vehicle near East Alcott Street and Portage Street. Police tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off. Police pursued the fleeing vehicle but called off the chase because of the danger to other motorists.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO