ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Investment funds buy $18.193 billion 10-year note in November - U.S. Treasury

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaGHc_0d48WjGD00

REUTERS - Large investment managers bought $18.193 billion at a 10-year note auction held in November, compared with the $19.895 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $14.134 billion of the latest 10-year supply, compared with $13.339 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $62 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $28.448 billion of 3-year notes, compared with the $25.331 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $14.199 billion in 30-year bonds versus $13.730 billion the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $11.588 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $9.183 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $3.683 billion of 30-year bonds versus $6.649 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $88 billion in 3-year notes and $39 billion in 30-year bonds.

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
MARKETS
u.today

$66 Billion Australian Pension Fund to Invest in Cryptocurrencies

At its annual general meeting, Australian pension fund Rest Super's CIO told members that the fund is looking forward to redistributing some of its funds to the digital assets market and getting exposure to the rapidly developing industry, Business Insider reports. Public exposure to the cryptocurrency market will make Rest...
CURRENCIES
Zacks.com

4 Funds to Buy as Sustainable Investing Hits Record High

JATAX - Free Report) , Calvert Equity Fund Class A (. CSIEX - Free Report) , Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund - Investor (. PARNX - Free Report) and New Alternatives Fund Class A (. NALFX - Free Report) . Per the aforementioned report, sustainable funds witnessed $15.7 billion in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Funds#Government Debt#Auction#U S Treasury#The Treasury Department
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Powell renomination, 10-year yield tops 1.67%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to digest the news that Jerome Powell had been renominated to the role of Federal Reserve chair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by about 5.4 basis points to 1.679% on Tuesday afternoon. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by a similar amount to 2.036%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. Treasury market could see persistent volatility into year-end

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries could see more volatility as volumes dry up into year-end, with some analysts noting that investors burned from wild swings in recent weeks have become more reluctant to trade, leaving the market more vulnerable to further dislocations. Shorter-dated Treasury yields surged in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields slip as supply fades, strong demand for 10-year TIPS

(Adds quote, Fed speakers, TIPS auction result, next week's auctions, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the relative success of a 20-year bond auction on Wednesday reduced fears about further rapid yield increases, while the U.S. Treasury saw strong demand for an auction of 10-year inflation-linked debt. Yields jumped after data last week showed that U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest gain in 31 years in October, with a weak 30-year bond auction adding to the selling pressure and corporate supply early this week extending the yield increase to three-week highs on Wednesday. The sell-off has now eased, however, after the U.S. Treasury sold $23 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday to demand that wasn’t as weak as some had feared. “I think that probably eliminates concerns that we’re headed in a rapid straight line higher in long term yields,” said Zachary Griffiths, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.587%. They have jumped from a low of 1.415% last week and are holding below five-month highs of 1.705% reached on Oct. 21. Griffiths said that he expects 10-year yields to end the year at around 1.75% to 1.80% but noted that some near-term events, including risks around the debt ceiling next month, could prompt some short-term safety buying of Treasuries in the interim. Bond moves may also stay choppy as the market struggles with reduced liquidity that is likely to worsen during the end of year holiday season. “There has been a pretty notable decline in market liquidity, which I think has been contributing to some of the outsized moves,” said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse in New York. “The fact that we’ve already experienced some diminished liquidity suggests that this choppiness that we’ve seen can persist.” Investors are grappling with whether the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates sooner than expected as fears grow that rising inflation is becoming more entrenched. Inflation is becoming more broad based and expectations for future price increases are rising, a trend policymakers will be watching closely, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank's most reliable policy doves, also said he is "open-minded" to adjustments in monetary policy next year, if inflation continues to stay high. The Treasury sold $14 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday to strong demand. The debt sold at a high yield of minus 1.145%. Yields on the securities have edged higher after dipping to a record low of minus 1.243% on Nov. 10, though they remain deeply negative. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell close to pre-pandemic levels last week as the labor market recovery continues, though a shortage of workers remains an obstacle to faster job growth. November 18 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 -0.003 Two-year note 99-193/256 0.5021 -0.002 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.8455 -0.006 Five-year note 99-136/256 1.2229 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-92/256 1.4723 -0.017 10-year note 98-12/256 1.5872 -0.017 20-year bond 99-248/256 2.0019 -0.040 30-year bond 97-208/256 1.972 -0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.00 0.00 spread (Editing by Mark Heinrich and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Auctions
kfgo.com

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

(Reuters) – Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Dollar: “We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate U.S. dollar overvaluation. Upside risks are largely from risk-off moves rather than U.S. outperformance and limited relative to downside risks stemming from aggressive market pricing for tighter Fed policy.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Column: Funds pause record selling of 10-year Treasuries

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds paused their relentless selling of 10-year Treasuries futures ahead of last week's U.S. consumer price data, but the spike in annual inflation to its highest in more than three decades suggests the hiatus could be a short one. The October inflation report released on...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yield falls from 1.60% amid risk-off sentiment in the financial markets

US 10-year T-bond yields fall to 1.582%, amid risk-off market mood. JP Morgan expects a 0.25% rate hike by Q3 of 2022. The US 10-year benchmark note has fallen 0.57% as the New York session begins, down two basis points sitting at 1.582% at the time of publication. In the overnight session, US bond yields remained subdued, meandering around 1.60%, however, sudden changes in market mood spurred a fall towards 1.573%, while some US equity indices fell between 0.14% and 0.52%.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10-Year Treasury Yield Inches Lower After Jobless Claims Data Is About as Expected

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in line with expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.4 basis points to 1.58%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3.1 basis points lower to 1.966%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

OpenSea fields investment offers at $10 billion valuation

OpenSea, the leading marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has received investment offers from potential backers at a valuation of $10 billion or more, according to a report by The Information. The report cites people familiar with the matter and states that OpenSea did not initiate the fundraising talks. OpenSea was...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Fund Managers' Big Bet on U.S. Stocks

Wall Street is enjoying a smooth ride this year with the major bourses near record highs. Solid corporate earnings and an improving economy have been driving the markets higher though inflation fear is weighing on investors’ sentiment. According to a Bank of America Corp. survey conducted Nov 5 to 11,...
STOCKS
Metro International

U.S. plans to invest billions in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to invest billions of dollars in expanding COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity and make available an additional one billion doses per year, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday. Activists have pressured President Joe Biden’s administration to increase vaccine supply to poorer countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chronicle

U.S. to Fund Additional 1 Billion COVID Vaccine Doses a Year

President Joe Biden’s administration will offer drug manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., funding to expand domestic production capacity of mRNA vaccines by 1 billion doses a year by the second half of 2022. The plan, described by officials familiar with the matter ahead of an announcement Wednesday, is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury 5-year note futures' net shorts hit largest in a year -CFTC data

(Adds CFTC table) NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 5-year Treasury note futures rose to their largest since November 2020, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. Futures on U.S. five-year notes, which have come to reflect rate hike expectations, showed net shorts of 407,485 contracts based on CFTC data in the week ended Nov. 9. Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 267,332 contracts last week. A week earlier, speculators held 268,669 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures, the most since February 2020. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 09 Nov 2021 Prior week week Long 345,187 329,143 Short 361,924 392,251 Net -16,737 -63,108 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Nov 2021 Prior week week Long 258,018 317,689 Short 665,503 694,042 Net -407,485 -376,353 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Nov 2021 Prior week week Long 491,821 496,137 Short 759,153 764,806 Net -267,332 -268,669 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Nov 2021 Prior week week Long 132,694 121,529 Short 160,766 154,076 Net -28,072 -32,547 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 09 Nov 2021 Prior week week Long 58,213 47,132 Short 358,995 339,743 Net -300,782 -292,611 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09 Nov 2021 Prior week week Long 1,581,479 1,561,061 Short 2,553,389 2,554,434 Net -971,910 -993,373 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 09 Nov 2021 Prior week week Long 48,886 50,587 Short 116,835 113,055 Net -67,949 -62,468 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dan Grebler)
MARKETS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Property investors bet $64 billion on U.S. homes in record buying spree

Real estate investors acquired a record 18% of U.S. homes sold in the third quarter of 2021, wagering $64 billion that home prices and rents will continue to surge. Investors bought more than 90,000 homes in the three months through September, up 10% from the prior quarter and 80% from a year earlier, according to a report by Redfin Corp.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy