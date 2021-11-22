ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 murder of daughter

By Gregory Raucoules
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted in the 2011 suffocation death of his infant child.

Tony Lee Light, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse Friday by a Blount County grand jury. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Blount County deputies were called to his home on February 23, 2011 , in reference to a 5-and-a-half-month-old infant who was non-responsive. Aida Light was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital. An autopsy indicated the child was suffocated.

While in a Tennessee state prison on other charges, Light sent letters to investigators admitting he caused the infant’s death and that it happened while he was on a drug binge. The Associated Press reported prosecutors said Light suffocated his daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying.

The defense had argued for the possibility of parole because Light’s confession showed he felt remorse, according to the AP. Attorney Mark Garner said he’ll study the law and consult with Light before deciding whether to ask for a new trial.

